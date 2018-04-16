AS Monaco to Refund Fans Who Watched 7-1 Humiliation at Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Monaco are to refund their supporters who travelled to watch their shock 7-1 defeat at the hands of PSG.

In a statement issued via their official twitter page, the Ligue 1 side said that they had 'made the decision to reimburse the Red and White supporters in the visitors stand tonight' and that further details would be released later in the week.

The offer will be a small gesture to the Monaco fans who saw their side surrender the league title they so brilliantly won last season. The result saw PSG crowned French champions for the seventh time in their history, just one behind Monaco's total of eight titles. 

PSG won the match without two of the world's most expensive players, with the injured Neymar not expected to return until the World Cup and on-loan striker Kylian Mbappe ineligible to play against his parent club, whom he will be leaving for PSG in the summer for a reported fee of €145m plus add-ons.

