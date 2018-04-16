PHOTOS: Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne Reacts After Being Assigned Tallest Mascot for AC Milan Clash

Someone is definitely playing a joke on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Standing at five feet and three inches tall, Insigne is not exactly the tallest player on the pitch. In fact he is usually the shortest, which is why it is becoming less and less of a coincidence that he keeps being assigned the tallest mascots for his matches.

Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw with AC Milan, effectively ending their chances of winning the Serie A title. Juventus are now six points ahead of second place Napoli who are searching for their first league title since 1990.

But at least Insigne had something to smile about before kick off as he reacted to having to walk out onto the pitch with a pair of mascots almost as tall as him.

A video (via Sportbible) also shows Insigne smiling and looking back towards the tunnel, which seems to show that he knows that someone has been trolling him.

The 26-year-old has one of Napoli's star performers this season with seven goals and nine assists in Serie A. In a candid interview with UEFA.com earlier this season, the Italy international revealed that his height has been an obstacle in his career, and that he even considered quitting football after being told he was too short.

"They used to say I had some talent, but was too short," said Insigne (via BeinSports). "At one point, I wanted to quit football, as the scouts all told me the same thing and I thought it might be futile to continue. Then I had a trial with Napoli and it went well."

This is not even close to the first time that this has happened to Insigne. The attacker being paired with a tall mascot seems to be a running gag in Italian football. Even when representing his country, he is given a young mascot almost as tall as him.

Insigne would struggle to win a header against his mascot. pic.twitter.com/KNB2mDR9T1 — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) March 27, 2018

Napoli have the chance to make up some ground on the league leaders when they come up against Juventus in two weeks time. With six games to go, there is still a chance that Juventus could slip up and hand Napoli their first league title for nearly 30 years.