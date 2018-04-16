Spanish Report Claims Neymar Has His Eyes on Sensational Summer Switch to Man Utd

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly keen on making a shock move to Manchester United this summer, as rumours surrounding his future continue to circle the Brazilian star. With Real Madrid supposedly cooling interest in the 25-year-old, a move to Old Trafford is the preferred destination for Neymar.

It was less than a year ago when Neymar made his record breaking move to the Parc des Princes, but ever since his arrival into Paris the world's most expensive player has consistently been linked with a move away from the French capital having failed to adjust to life in the city.

And now, as Neymar continues his recovery in an attempt to be fit for the Wolrd Cup, another spanner has been thrown into the works.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Los Blancos have cooled interest in Neymar. Zinedine Zidane's side have been tied to his name since Neymar was still at Santos, but have apparently dropped their interest in recent weeks.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

This, according to the report, means that the player is now angling for a move to Manchester United. He was heavily linked with the Red Devils right before the switch to PSG materialised last summer, but there's no reason why a deal couldn't happen this time around.

Manager Jose Mourinho has already stated that he will not be in the market for an attacking player this summer, but unsettled duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could well change that.

Neither player has received a huge amount of game time this season - especially since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez. If those two leave Old Trafford, that could well open a door for Neymar.

