VIDEO: Man City Captain Gives Fans Inspiring Speech in Pub After Clinching League Title

As if Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany wasn't already a big enough legend at the Etihad, a video has emerged of the Belgium international giving a rousing speech to a number of supporters in a local pub after it was confirmed that the Citizens were Premier League champions on Sunday.

City were able to clinch the title this weekend despite playing their match against Tottenham almost 24 hours before the decisive game, where a goal from Jay Rodriguez against Manchester United ensured that Pep Guardiola's side would be crowned champions.

A number of videos have been shared on social media following confirmation of City's title win this season, not least of which was a comical celebratory clip that their sponsors Etisalat UAE have put together and released on Twitter.





But old-school centre back Kompany wasn't interested in marketing videos which appear to have been made by people who've never attended a football match before.





Instead, the 32-year-old just took a stroll down to his local pub to celebrate with family and friends, as well as a number of his Manchester City teammates. Kompany was unsurprisingly called upon to give a speech by fans that were also in the bar, and the adopted Sky Blue didn't disappoint.

"If there are kids in the room, cover their ears or send them out," Kompany wisely said at the start of his short speech. "It's been a f***ing long journey. Especially if you have been a Blue for more than 40 years in your heart.





"But tonight - we win it again! So let's celebrate together. Come on!"

Manchester City will just be left playing for pride from now until the end of the season, but Guardiola will still be hoping that his side can perform as they have throughout the campaign before celebrating their domestic double in May.