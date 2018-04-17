Arturo Vidal Ruled Out for Rest of Bayern Munich Season After Knee Surgery

Arturo Vidal has been ruled out for the rest of the season after the Bayern Munich star underwent surgery on a knee injury.

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

The club's official Twitter account provided an update on the problem that had ruled him out of his club's last three Bundesliga matches.

Vidal suffered the injury after he slipped in training on Sunday and temporary first-team boss Jupp Heynckes revealed that the 30-year-old would require keyhole surgery on his right knee.

Vidal had been expected to miss the Champions League semifinal clash with holders Real Madrid next week, but he won't play again for the German top flight champions until next season, after he had successful surgery performed on the problem.

A statement on the club's website revealed when and where Vidal underwent his operation as they confirmed his absence for the rest of this term.

The statement read: "Arturo Vidal underwent knee surgery by Dr Ulrich Boenisch in Augsburg on Monday. The loose body that had been diagnosed beforehand was removed. 

"The attachment of the rear lateral meniscus which was damaged by the loose body was repaired. The season is over for Arturo Vidal."

The Chile international had only missed six matches for Bayern this term due to a couple of injuries and suspensions, but this latest setback will prevent him from featuring in their final four league clashes, the Champions League two-legged affair with Los Blancos and the DfB Pokal Cup showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.

Vidal, who is reportedly a target for Chelsea in the summer transfer window, will use the close season to get back to full fitness after his national side failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Vidal has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, and has bagged six goals and two assists during that time.

