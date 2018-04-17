Brighton's Shane Duffy Reveals Why Harry Kane Doesn't Scare Him As Much As Crystal Palace Star

Shane Duffy will be going up against one of the best strikers in Europe on Tuesday night, with Spurs set to visit the Amex after being soundly beaten by Manchester City on Sunday. Yet the defender is just happy he won't have to deal with Wilfried Zaha again.

According to Duffy, he has a much easier time defending Kane than the Crystal Palace winger, due to his unpredictable movement about the pitch.

Zaha scored twice during Palace's 3-2 win over the Seagulls on Saturday, creating problems for opposing defenders, who were left without a traditional number nine to target.

""Every time I looked around I had no-one. Ask anyone when you are a centre-half, you do your normal positioning you get into for crosses but you're not marking someone," he told The Argus ahead of his side's fixture against Tottenham.

"With Harry Kane up against us, you know the runs he makes, you know he wants to get shots off early. Zaha just floats everywhere and it's quite difficult.

"It's going to look bad, because of the goals we conceded, but there were still good parts of defending in there."

With Mauricio Pochettino's side aiming to clinch a top-four spot, they will attempt to impose their will on the Seagulls. But Duffy will be looking to put the weekend's results behind him, as well as the own goal he scored to gift Huddersfield a draw prior to that.

"I thought I started it (season) well, then maybe a little dip of form after the international (not qualifying for the World Cup), then picked up again," he continued.

"Obviously last week (own goal) was disappointing for me, but overall I'm quite happy.

"I think I've adapted quite well to the League. Not many of the strikers have got the better of me where I've thought I can't handle them. I could do better, but I've still done well enough. I'm always trying to improve."