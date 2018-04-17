Brighton's Shane Duffy Reveals Why Harry Kane Doesn't Scare Him As Much As Crystal Palace Star

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Shane Duffy will be going up against one of the best strikers in Europe on Tuesday night, with Spurs set to visit the Amex after being soundly beaten by Manchester City on Sunday. Yet the defender is just happy he won't have to deal with Wilfried Zaha again.

According to Duffy, he has a much easier time defending Kane than the Crystal Palace winger, due to his unpredictable movement about the pitch. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Zaha scored twice during Palace's 3-2 win over the Seagulls on Saturday, creating problems for opposing defenders, who were left without a traditional number nine to target.

""Every time I looked around I had no-one. Ask anyone when you are a centre-half, you do your normal positioning you get into for crosses but you're not marking someone," he told The Argus ahead of his side's fixture against Tottenham.

"With Harry Kane up against us, you know the runs he makes, you know he wants to get shots off early. Zaha just floats everywhere and it's quite difficult.

"It's going to look bad, because of the goals we conceded, but there were still good parts of defending in there."

With Mauricio Pochettino's side aiming to clinch a top-four spot, they will attempt to impose their will on the Seagulls. But Duffy will be looking to put the weekend's results behind him, as well as the own goal he scored to gift Huddersfield a draw prior to that.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in European Leagues Set to Oppose FIFA President Over 2022 Qatar World Cup Expansion)

"I thought I started it (season) well, then maybe a little dip of form after the international (not qualifying for the World Cup), then picked up again," he continued.

"Obviously last week (own goal) was disappointing for me, but overall I'm quite happy.

"I think I've adapted quite well to the League. Not many of the strikers have got the better of me where I've thought I can't handle them. I could do better, but I've still done well enough. I'm always trying to improve."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)