Barcelona travels to Estadio Municipal de Balaídos to face Celta Vigo on Tuesday in a La Liga match.

Barcelona can move within four points of claiming the league title with a win in Vigo, but Ernesto Valverde will surely be cautious, as the Spanish giants face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. Barcelona has yet to lose in league play this season but suffered a devastating Champions League loss to Roma on Tuesday that sent the club crashing out of the competition.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, sits in ninth place on the league table with 43 points from 32 matches. Iago Aspas and Maxi Gómez have been terrific, scoring 19 and 13 goals, respectively. In its last match against Barcelona, though, Celta Vigo fell 5-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

