Crocked Santi Cazorla Wants to Remain at Arsenal But Gunners Sceptical Over Extending Contract

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla wants to remain in north London beyond the end of the season when his contract is due to expire. However, the club are sceptical about offering him a new deal due to injury concerns, a report from Spanish new outlet El Confidencial has claimed.

Cazorla hasn't made an appearance for the Gunners since October 2016 after suffering a series of well-publicised problems with his achilles tendon. In total, he has undergone ten operations on the troubled tendon - with doctors seriously considering whether to amputate his foot at one point due to infection.





Speaking back in January, Cazorla revealed how he considered retiring from football during the ordeal, but that he is now targeting a return to action in 2019.

"There have been moments when I've thought about throwing in the towel. I've thought things like 'Maybe it is not worth continuing," the 33-year-old explained to RTVE, as quoted by the Daily Mail

"If things go well, maybe next year I can play at the top level again. The last surgery was seven weeks ago, and my tenth in total.

"The first surgery was risky because I took many corticosteroids and the skin deteriorated. Then a skin graft was proposed and after that, the infection ate my tendon."

Cazorla has made a total of 129 appearances since arrived at the Emirates from Malaga in 2012. His contract only has a few months remaining before it's due to expire at the end of campaign, and - while his commitment is to be applauded - it seems unlikely he will get a new extension at the Emirates sa.