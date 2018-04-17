Gary Neville Slams West Ham Player Following 'Nightmare' Error Against Stoke City

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has criticised Joe Hart following the goalkeeper's poor performance in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Monday night.

Neville has cast further doubt over Hart's England future, suggesting that if he cannot handle the pressure of Premier League football, the stopper will be 'eaten alive' in this summer's World Cup.

Andy Carroll's late goal managed to salvage a point for the Hammers, but ex-Valencia boss Neville had little sympathy for the former England number one.

“I do not, to be fair, know what Joe is doing,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, as quoted on the Sky Sports website. He will look back and not know what he is doing and I have no explanation really for it. He makes a right mess of it and I think he gets a really good sight of it actually.”

England boss Gareth Southgate, who was at the London Stadium for Monday's game, will have also been keeping tabs on Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland.

However, Neville also questioned the performance of Butland, saying: "I would be worried because I think both of them did not cover themselves in glory.

“Hart had a nightmare for that goal, and you are thinking about the pressure of a World Cup and the form you need to go into a World Cup – this is a serious competition that to be fair eats you alive.

“And Jack Butland did not display great confidence in what I would call the difficult moments where balls came into the box.”

The 30-year-old stopper who has made 22 appearances for the Hammers this season, has made more errors leading to goals than all of his England rivals put together.