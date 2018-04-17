Hammers Fans Echo Bewilderment Following News of West Ham Putting Striker Up for Sale

West Ham fans have been left understandably confused after the club reportedly put Jordan Hugill up for sale.

The Sun are claiming that the Hammers are ready to offload the 25-year-old in the summer, albeit only signing him in January and playing him for a total of just 22 minutes since his £10m move from Preston North End.

Hugill had scored eight goals and assisted two others in the Championship during the first half of the season, prompting the Irons to sign him on deadline day a few months back, yet he has been very seldom used and fans are wondering why they even bought him in the first place.

It was believed that the foward was signed as a replacement for a then-injured Andy Carroll. Yet it appears that such wasn't the case, given the number of minutes he's played so far.

Here are some of the reactions from Hammers supporters on Twitter:

Jordan Hugill is destined to leave West Ham permanently or on loan this summer, after failing to make an impact at the London Stadium.



[via @TheSunFootball] pic.twitter.com/1xHCOavzqK — West Ham News (@whufc_news) April 16, 2018

No forward on earth couldve impressed given the chance hes had — Max ⚒ (@eastlondonviews) April 16, 2018

Someone needs to look into this transfer it still doesn’t make sense and wouldn’t surprise me if this was some agents/bungs/ tax scam — Tom (@tomcandlehall) April 16, 2018

Poor lad, wish him all the best if he does leave. — Drifft (@drifft01) April 16, 2018

14 minutes? 14 minutes? Who’s made it for you in that time? #pnefc — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) April 16, 2018

How does one make an impact when given no chance — Steve (@Steve_WHU_) April 16, 2018

@JordanHugill not even gave him a chance and yet another error made but the club... feel sorry for the bloke cause he was over the moon to sign for us — Alfie Siddle (@A_L_Siddle) April 16, 2018

He fucking played like 10 minutes, even Messi wouldn't made a fucking impact in that time — Alan (@_AlanWHUAlan_) April 16, 2018

Knowing West Ham Messi wouldn't make the first team either. Wouldn't fit in with our style of play 😂😂🙈 — Gavin King ⚒ (@gavinking91) April 16, 2018

What was the actual point in buying him? — Irons (@HammerCj) April 16, 2018

Wow I didn't see this coming....said no one ever. It's not his fault, but I literally have no idea why we wasted money on this guy when there were better options. Knee jerk signing — Andy Brooks (@andybrooks89) April 16, 2018

Have to feel sorry for the lad. What a waste — osc (@OscarSpanna) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Londoners have scraped a 1-1 draw at home against Stoke City, with Carroll scoring a late equaliser following Peter Crouch's 80th-minute opener.