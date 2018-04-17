Hammers Fans Echo Bewilderment Following News of West Ham Putting Striker Up for Sale

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

West Ham fans have been left understandably confused after the club reportedly put Jordan Hugill up for sale.

The Sun are claiming that the Hammers are ready to offload the 25-year-old in the summer, albeit only signing him in January and playing him for a total of just 22 minutes since his £10m move from Preston North End.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Hugill had scored eight goals and assisted two others in the Championship during the first half of the season, prompting the Irons to sign him on deadline day a few months back, yet he has been very seldom used and fans are wondering why they even bought him in the first place.

It was believed that the foward was signed as a replacement for a then-injured Andy Carroll. Yet it appears that such wasn't the case, given the number of minutes he's played so far.

Here are some of the reactions from Hammers supporters on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the Londoners have scraped a 1-1 draw at home against Stoke City, with Carroll scoring a late equaliser following Peter Crouch's 80th-minute opener.

