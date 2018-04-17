Kyle Walker Reveals Key Reason Why He Left Tottenham After Winning League Title With Manchester City

Kyle Walker has revealed he felt it was to "right time" to leave Tottenham last summer after winning the Premier League title with Manchester City at the weekend.

City ran out 3-1 winners against Tottenham on Saturday, however it was Manchester United's 1-0 home defeat to the league's bottom club West Brom which handed Pep Guardiola's side their third Premier League title in seven years.

They also equalled the record for the least amount of games taken to win the league, having played just 33 games before clinching the title.

Walker faced up against his former club on Saturday, and after the win was questioned about comments made in Mauricio Pochettino new book - Brave New World - regarding Walker's departure from Spurs after losing his place in Tottenham's starting line up to Kieran Trippier.

The Spurs boss claimed: “Walker came to my office after the Watford game. ‘Gaffer, I’ve been at Tottenham for eight years. I’ve thought about it and my heart isn’t here any more, nor is my head. I’ve given all I have to give.’”

Pochettino then said he replied with: "Kyle, you have to stay professional. There’s a month and a half to go. We’re battling for the Premier League and FA Cup. We have to be focused and finish the campaign strongly," before Walker allegedly responded with, "OK, gaffer, but it’s already decided."

Speaking to the Telegraph after Saturday's game, Walker responded to Pochettino's claims by refusing to put the blame on any individual for his departure, but did admit he felt his time at the club had come to an end.

He said: “Whatever you read, I know what really happened. I know the truth behind it and so does he. I won’t stand here and start slagging people off. That’s not what I’m about. I left because it was a time in my career that I needed to move on, and luckily it’s worked out.”

City's performance at Wembley on Saturday was additionally impressive since they had lost their previous three games leading up to the clash, and Walker was quick to praise the character in the team dressing room for putting in the performance they did given their form heading into the game.

He added: "We’ve gone from doing so well in all competitions to take three losses, and sometimes it felt like it was a relegation battle in there with the mood.





"We're all winners and we want to win and in those games unfortunately we didn't, but we put that right. That shows the character and the belief in the standard of players in the dressing room."

Despite leaving the club in the summer to join a title rival, the Englishman received a good reception from the home fans throughout the game, and also went on to reveal he hopes his former Tottenham teammates can win their FA Cup semi final against Manchester United and go on to win the cup.





He added: "They’ve got Manchester United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which is a big trophy for them. So, please God, they go and win it because their lads deserve it. Every single one of them works hard every day. Not just the lads but the coaching staff as well."

Having just won the Premier League title, Guardiola will want his side to finish the season strongly and give the fans plenty to look forward to for next season, as they look to close what has been a historic season in style.