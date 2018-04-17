Marcos Alonso Hit With Violent Conduct Charge for Horror Tackle in Chelsea Victory Over Southampton

Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after he was hit with a charge for violent conduct against the same opponents.

The left wing-back appeared to rake his studs down the calf of Saints striker Shane Long during the Blues' 3-2 triumph at St.Mary's stadium on Saturday, and Alonso now faces up to a three-match retrospective ban for his actions, if the charge is upheld.

Alonso has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge, and it may be that he fights the accusation in an attempt to feature at Wembley at the very least this weekend.

Chelsea face Southampton in London on Sunday afternoon as Antonio Conte's men eye a place in the final and will be desperate for Alonso to be available for selection.

The 26-year-old, however, may not be able to feature if the Football Association find him guilty of the offence before the cup clash.

Alonso's challenge was missed by referee Mike Dean on the south coast, and was only spoken to during the Premier League victory over Mark Hughes' relegation-threatened side.

If Alonso is handed a ban by the FA, he would also miss the top flight encounters with Burnley and Swansea City away from home.

