Marcos Alonso Hit With Violent Conduct Charge for Horror Tackle in Chelsea Victory Over Southampton

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after he was hit with a charge for violent conduct against the same opponents.

The left wing-back appeared to rake his studs down the calf of Saints striker Shane Long during the Blues' 3-2 triumph at St.Mary's stadium on Saturday, and Alonso now faces up to a three-match retrospective ban for his actions, if the charge is upheld.

Alonso has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge, and it may be that he fights the accusation in an attempt to feature at Wembley at the very least this weekend.

Chelsea face Southampton in London on Sunday afternoon as Antonio Conte's men eye a place in the final and will be desperate for Alonso to be available for selection.

The 26-year-old, however, may not be able to feature if the Football Association find him guilty of the offence before the cup clash.

Alonso's challenge was missed by referee Mike Dean on the south coast, and was only spoken to during the Premier League victory over Mark Hughes' relegation-threatened side.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Chelsea Are Eyeing Summer Swoop for Arsenal Target Aleksandr Golovin)

If Alonso is handed a ban by the FA, he would also miss the top flight encounters with Burnley and Swansea City away from home.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)