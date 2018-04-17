Massimiliano Allegri Speaks Out on Juventus Future Amid Persistent Arsenal and Chelsea Links

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has played down talk of him leaving Italy this summer, as links to Chelsea and Arsenal persist. 

The former Milan boss has indicated in the past that he would like to manage in the Premier League, with the Blues likely to have a vacancy at the end of the season and Arsenal looking for a long-term successor to Arsene Wenger. 

However, Allegri insisted after his side's 3-0 win over Sampdoria that he is happy at the Allianz Stadium - although he admitted that the club could yet decide that they no longer want his services if a tough run-in sees the reigning Serie A champions throw away their six-point lead over Napoli. 

"I have a contract until 2020 and I am happy here," he told the press. "I am in harmony with the club. I go on vacation when the transfer window opens because I trust the club completely. We still need to meet some objectives. If we don't win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia they might not still want me. We'll talk it over the way we always do, every year. There's no difference."


Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager could rest on whether his side can ease past Atletico Madrid into the Europa League final and a potential Champions League place for next season, with qualification through a league place now all but mathematically impossible. 

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte looks set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season no matter what results his team get between now and the end of May, after a series of fallings out with players and senior officials. 

