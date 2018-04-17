PSG President Denies Ligue 1 Winners Have Agreement to Sign Ex-Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has rejected reports that Thomas Tuchel has agreed a deal to join the club.

PSG were confirmed as French champions last Sunday following a victory so convincing that Monaco offered to fully reimburse their travelling fans following the Parisiens' 7-1 victory.

Braces from Angel Di Maria and Giovanni Lo Celso, as well as strikes from Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler and a Radamel Falcao own goal helped seal the Ligue 1 title for PSG in emphatic fashion.

Following PSG confirming themselves as French champions with five games remaining - the Qatari president was interviewed with Canal+ and moved to dispel the rumours surrounding Thomas Tuchel and his proposed move to Paris.

"If we had signed with someone, we would have announced it to you," he told Canal+, via Goal.

"Today we have a coach who was on the pitch. We are very honest; we have a coach today who works with us, with a contract until the end of the season.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

"Let's be positive tonight, we've done a lot of positive things. We're champions, it's a wonderful thing, I thank everyone.

"And the season is not over yet, there is the cup to win. The Champions League is our big goal, but it's not easy. We work hard, but the other clubs do it too. We are very proud today."


While president Al-Khelaifi's comments have given hope to other prospective suitors of Tuchel - including Chelsea - current coach Unai Emery's fate has long since been sealed. Following his failure to progress with PSG in the Champions League, the club have been heavily linked with new managers and Tuchel will not have his contract renewed for another campaign in the French capital.

Reports last week from Bayern Munich seemed to have jumped the gun on any move for Tuchel from PSG. Munich chief Uli Hoeness announced that the German coach had turned down a move to the Bavarian club in favour of a high profile move elsewhere - reportedly PSG.

