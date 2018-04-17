REVEALED: Premier League Fans Vote for Their PFA Player of the Year in 90min Poll

The 2017/18 Premier League season has almost reached it's conclusion, and we all know what that means: end of season awards time. The hot topic, in that respect, is who out of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne will win the much coveted PFA Player of the Year award. The outcome of that almost impossible to decide.

Obviously, the aforementioned pair's footballing colleagues will have the telling vote. However, we all enjoy putting our two pence in, especially given the contrasting opinions of many regarding who should come out victorious in what is seemingly a two horse race.

Judging by a recently conducted 90min poll, the impression that the Player of the Year award is a two horse race has been further emphasised. Having said that, although two players are clearly leading ahead of the others, one is country miles ahead of the other.

Image by Billy Meyers

Liverpool's Egyptian phenomenon leads the way ahead of the Citizens' Belgian playmaker by a staggeringly conclusive 75%, with no other candidates earning more than 2% of the vote after 166,450 fans got involved.

Salah has had an outstanding first season on Merseyside, currently sitting on 40 goals in all competitions with a fair few games still to play.

Mohamed Salah in 2017/18 for Liverpool 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/qx8c22OGTf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2018

In comparison, the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg midfielder has notched 11 goals and 19 assists.

Despite that, De Bruyne's marvellous play in almost every aspect of the game should have resulted in him being closer to the former Roma man in the vote; especially given the fact that the Belgian has a Premier League title to show for his efforts.

I love Mohamed Salah as much as any non-Egyptian, but Kevin De Bruyne is player of the year. no contest. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) April 14, 2018

Quite surprisingly, it must be said, Raheem Sterling, Christian Eriksen and David Silva all amassed a meagre 1% of the vote, despite their hugely impressive individual campaigns.

Sterling has arguably had the finest season of his career having scored 22 goals in all competitions, including a number of late winners for City to tighten their stronghold on first place.

Some reasoning for his exclusion in the thinking of our voters could be the fact that most of his finishes have been tap ins, coupled with an abundance of simple chances scuppered when it seemed easier to score.

Raheem Sterling has 32 goal contributions (22 goals, 10 assists) in just 35 starts this season.



Under-appreciated. pic.twitter.com/REAvCI2vOj — BK (@ByronMCFC) April 14, 2018

Tottenham's Danish maestro Eriksen has repeated his stunning form from previous years once again, registering 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in what has been an excellent personal campaign.





The only valid excuse for him not earning more than a slither of the votes has to be put down to the fact that City have strolled towards the league, conquering all before them. Other than that, there seems no justification for a player of his ability to earn so few votes.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️@SpursOfficial's Christian Eriksen has scored in 3️⃣ consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since joining the club, netting five goals in that spell#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/5ge688cJWG — Premier League (@premierleague) April 14, 2018

David Silva surely deserves more than 1% of the votes, given the fact that he has had perhaps the finest season of his City career despite personal issues off the field.

The former Valencia man has nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

My 3rd league but this one is the most special.Thanks to everyone for supporting me in this tough year!🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/kKslE189uu — David Silva (@21LVA) April 15, 2018

The only player other than Salah and De Bruyne to amass more than 1% of the vote was Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

Harry Kane is so good that he doesn’t even need to touch the ball to score. — LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) April 11, 2018

The 24-year-old has surprisingly slipped under the radar when it came to discussing who should win the award, despite bagging 25 league goals for the third season running.

Perhaps the Spurs academy gradate has caught the Sergio Aguero disease, where his output becomes so consistently excellent that people just seem to consider it the norm and forget about them when it comes to personal accolades.