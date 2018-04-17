REVEALED: Premier League Fans Vote for Their PFA Player of the Year in 90min Poll

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

The 2017/18 Premier League season has almost reached it's conclusion, and we all know what that means: end of season awards time. The hot topic, in that respect, is who out of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne will win the much coveted PFA Player of the Year award. The outcome of that almost impossible to decide. 

Obviously, the aforementioned pair's footballing colleagues will have the telling vote. However, we all enjoy putting our two pence in, especially given the contrasting opinions of many regarding who should come out victorious in what is seemingly a two horse race. 

Judging by a recently conducted 90min poll, the impression that the Player of the Year award is a two horse race has been further emphasised. Having said that, although two players are clearly leading ahead of the others, one is country miles ahead of the other. 

Image by Billy Meyers

Liverpool's Egyptian phenomenon leads the way ahead of the Citizens' Belgian playmaker by a staggeringly conclusive 75%, with no other candidates earning more than 2% of the vote after 166,450 fans got involved.  

Salah has had an outstanding first season on Merseyside, currently sitting on 40 goals in all competitions with a fair few games still to play. 

In comparison, the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg midfielder has notched 11 goals and 19 assists. 

Despite that, De Bruyne's marvellous play in almost every aspect of the game should have resulted in him being closer to the former Roma man in the vote; especially given the fact that the Belgian has a Premier League title to show for his efforts.  

Quite surprisingly, it must be said, Raheem Sterling, Christian Eriksen and David Silva all amassed a meagre 1% of the vote, despite their hugely impressive individual campaigns. 

Sterling has arguably had the finest season of his career having scored 22 goals in all competitions, including a number of late winners for City to tighten their stronghold on first place.

Some reasoning for his exclusion in the thinking of our voters could be the fact that most of his finishes have been tap ins, coupled with an abundance of simple chances scuppered when it seemed easier to score. 

Tottenham's Danish maestro Eriksen has repeated his stunning form from previous years once again, registering 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in what has been an excellent personal campaign.  


The only valid excuse for him not earning more than a slither of the votes has to be put down to the fact that City have strolled towards the league, conquering all before them. Other than that, there seems no justification for a player of his ability to earn so few votes. 

David Silva surely deserves more than 1% of the votes, given the fact that he has had perhaps the finest season of his City career despite personal issues off the field. 

The former Valencia man has nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions. 

The only player other than Salah and De Bruyne to amass more than 1% of the vote was Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. 

The 24-year-old has surprisingly slipped under the radar when it came to discussing who should win the award, despite bagging 25 league goals for the third season running. 

Perhaps the Spurs academy gradate has caught the Sergio Aguero disease, where his output becomes so consistently excellent that people just seem to consider it the norm and forget about them when it comes to personal accolades. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)