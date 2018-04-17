Upgraded Liverpool Superstar Overtakes Real Madrid & Arsenal Aces as the Quickest Player on FIFA 18

There seems to be no stopping Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the moment, as the Egyptian superstar netted his 40th goal of the season when he headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth on Saturday.

With this goal, Salah received another ratings boost on FIFA 18, as the Liverpool attacker now stands atop the list of fastest players in the video game - speeding past Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mohamed Salah in 2017/18 for Liverpool 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/qx8c22OGTf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2018

Salah has been extremely difficult to catch when he runs in behind opposition defenders, and has haunted Premier League defences ever since his debut against Watford in August. Now EA Sports have seen fit to upgrade the 25 year-old's stats to match his pace in real life.

The Egyptian winger, who is now has 99 pace, 93 shooting, 91 passing, 96 dribbling, 84 physicality and 60 defending, has been in incredible form since the start of the season. The Egyptian King has scored 40 goals and assisted 11 more in his first 45 games for Liverpool, in an incredible record breaking debut season for the Reds.

Salah, who is the the front-runner to win the PFA Player of the Year award, has been upgraded to 99 pace, and subsequently overtaken Aubameyang and Ronaldo - who both sit on 98 pace - as the fastest player in the popular football video game.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Salah won the Premier League player of the month and PFA Player of the Month awards for March, as he was instrumental in Liverpool's fine form since the turn of the year and starred as Liverpool knocked Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter final stage.

Liverpool will now face Salah's old club, Roma in the semi final stage where they face a huge challenge to reach the final and win their sixth Champions League crown - in what will be their first semi final in 10 years since they lost out to Chelsea over two legs in 2008.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when face relegation threatened West Brom.

Salah leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 30 goals, five goals ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane. Salah also leads the goalscoring charts for Europe's top five leagues, one ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi.