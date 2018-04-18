Agent Reveals How Arsenal Star Almost Joined Liverpool Prior to His Move to the Bundesliga in 2013

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan might have become a Premier League player several years before he joined Manchester United in 2016, according to sensational claims by his former agent Dimitry Seluk.

Speaking to These Football Times (via men's lifestyle website Joe), Seluk claimed his former client could have joined Liverpool instead of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, whom he joined in 2013:

"If we hadn’t parted ways with Henrikh, he would have been a Liverpool player."

Seluk represented the Armenia international when he was still playing for little-known Ukranian side Metaluruh Donetsk.

However, according to the agent, his working relationship with Mkhitaryan became untenable after Seluk fell out with Metaluruh owner Oleg Mkrtchyan - and because the agent was involved in a dispute with the Armenian FA, whose employees included Mkhitaryan's mother:

"I had a conflict with Mkrtchyan who sold another one of my clients, Aras Özbiliz, to Spartak Moscow for €8m but made it look like it was €2m. I also had a conflict with Armenian football federation where Mkhitaryan’s mother worked.

"Eventually, we parted ways with him because of that whole situation," said Seluk.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Seluk claims he had already been in contact with the Reds by the time Borussia Dortmund had offered €27m for Mkhitaryan - who by then was a Shakhtar Donetsk player:

"I had already talked to Liverpool who were also interested in Mkhitaryan and wanted to sign him."


However, the Armenian had new representation by then and he moved to Dortmund instead.

Liverpool fans may have mixed feelings about what might have been. Mkhitaryan was one of the Bundesliga's outstanding players in his three years at Dortmund, and was voted best player in the Bundesliga in the 2015/16 season.

However, he failed to make an impact in the Premier League after his high-profile move to Manchester United in 2016, and has enjoyed mixed fortunes since moving to the Gunners this year.

