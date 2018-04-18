Arsenal Trio Set to Return for Gunners Just in Time for Crunch Europa League Semi-Final

Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and David Ospina are set to return for Arsenal just in time for the Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid a week on Thursday - a timely boost for Arsene Wegner's side as they prepare for a run of games which will define their season.

The north Londoners are set to take on Atletico Madrid next week in the semi-final of the Europa League, with a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford sandwiched between both legs.

Sitting in sixth position in the Premier League, a top four finish has now gone for Arsene Wenger's men, stressing the importance of winning the Europa League to get back into the Champions League limelight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ahead of the semi-final, Arsenal fans have finally received some welcome news with the Evening Standard reporting that Jack Wilshire, Aaron Ramsey and David Ospina are expected to be fit for the first leg of the Atletico Madrid tie.

Whether Ospina will feature in goal remains to be seen. The Colombian international has played in eight out of the 11 Europa League games and been a key player in the Gunner's run to the semi-final.

The game at the weekend against fellow Londoners West Ham may come too soon for the three men, but they have all returned to full training and expected to feature at some point a week on Thursday.





The injury news keeps on getting better for Arsenal, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan could feature in the semi-final first leg as well as playing against his former employers the following weekend despite fears he could be out until the end of the season.

Laurent Koscielny will be rested for Sunday's game against West Ham as the French international tries to overcome an achilles problem which has affected his game time this season.