England Preparing to Snub Arsenal and Liverpool Stars in Favour of Newcastle Midfielder

England midfielders Jack Wilshere and Adam Lallana could miss out on a place at the World Cup this summer following the recent form of Newcastle United talisman Jonjo Shelvey.

The former Charlton academy player has just come off the back of a standout performance against Arsenal in the Premier League, where Newcastle bounced back from going a goal behind to claim a 2-1 win over the Europa League semi finalists.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There was some talk after the match about if Shelvey had done enough to be on the plane to Russia, with selection for England's midfield this summer still up for discussion.

And a report from the Times has backed up the recent murmurs outside St James' Park, suggesting that the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will watch Shelvey in person during the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Shelvey the only Englishman that can drop balls like that over an entire back four but he’s not going to the World Cup because Jake Livermore tidies his room and remembers Southgate’s birthday — Jordan (@__Stiva) April 15, 2018

It is claimed that Arsenal's Wilshere, as well as Liverpool star Lallana, could see their place at the World Cup come under threat if Shelvey continues to impress this season.

The 26-year-old has made 28 appearances across all competitions this year, registering just two goals and two assists. But it is Shelvey's incredible technique and passing range that makes him a viable candidate for the World Cup this summer, although there are still some fears over his attitude.

Shelvey ended his time at Charlton in 2010 when he completed a £1.8m move to Liverpool, but the midfielder was quickly shipped out on loan to Blackpool. The midfielder would go on to make 69 appearances for the Reds after he returned from Bloomfield Road before eventually moving on to join Swansea and Newcastle.