Hertha BSC star Mitchell Weiser is expected to ignore an agreement he made with Bayer Leverkusen in order to push through a €12m move to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 23-year-old has been tipped to leave the German capital at the end of the season, and a number of teams fighting for a place in the Champions League are interested in signing the former Bayern Munich winger.

It had previously been reported that Weiser would join Leverkusen this summer as Die Werkself hope that bolstering their squad will convince the likes of Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz to stay at the club next season.

But SportBild journalist Sven Westerschulze has claimed that the Germany U21 international will snub interest from the BayArena in order to secure a move to Borussia Dortmund.

It is likely that Weiser is being eyed up by Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc as Dortmund look to identify a long-term replacement for current right back Lukasz Piszczek - who turns 33 this summer.

After breaking through the youth teams at FC Köln, Weiser made a dream move to Bayern Munich in 2012.

The 23-year-old won three Bundesliga titles during his time in Bavaria but he made just 21 appearances for the club before leaving on a free transfer in 2015.

Weiser has been one of Hertha's most important players over the last few seasons, with his pace and versatility something which is sure to win over the hearts of Borussia Dortmund fans in no time at all.