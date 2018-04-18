Fixtures Announced: Man Utd, Real Madrid & Barcelona Among Giants Heading to USA for Huge 2018 ICC

The International Champions Cup is returning this summer and the fixtures that will pit 18 of Europe's biggest teams, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, against each other across three continents have been released.

Each club will play three times in the competition and all 27 games will take place between 20th July and 12th August in 14 venues across the USA, seven in Europe and one in Singapore.

Among the many huge clashes, Manchester United and Liverpool will meet on 28th July in Michigan's 'Big House', a stadium with a capacity in excess of 100,000 that is sure to sell out.

Three days later, United will be facing Real Madrid in Miami, while there will be a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final when Real meet Juventus in Washington DC on 4th August.

🇺🇸⚽🆚 We're heading back to the USA this summer! Check out who we'll face, where and when! 👇 @IntChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/XqnEH5Htya — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 17, 2018

Earlier on, Manchester City are due to take on Liverpool in New Jersey on 25th Jully, with Arsenal set to play both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.

There will be a London derby in Sweden when the Gunners then face Chelsea on 4th August.

OFFICIAL: We will play @LFCUSA on July 22 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC! ⚽️ #ICC2018 #USATour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WVnWFKcCuR — Borussia Dortmund 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BlackYellow) April 17, 2018

Tottenham's biggest game will see them face Barcelona on 28th July in the famous Pasadena Rose Bowl, the venue that hosted the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. Spurs will have already faced Roma and AC Milan by that point.

2018 International Champions Cup Full Fixture List

Date Fixture Location 20th July Sevilla vs Benfica Zurich, Switzerland 20th July Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Chicago, USA 21st July Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Klagenfurt, Austria 22nd July Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Charlotte, USA 25th July Juventus vs Bayern Munich Philadelphia, USA 25th July Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica Pittsburgh, USA 25th July Manchester City vs Liverpool East Rutherford, USA 25th July Roma vs Tottenham Hotspur San Diego, USA 25th July AC Milan vs Manchester United Pasadena, USA 26th July Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Kallang, Singapore 28th July Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Kallang, Singapore 28th July Chelsea vs Sevilla Warsaw, Poland 28th July Benfica vs Juventus Harrison, USA 28th July Manchester United vs Liverpool Ann Arbor, USA 28th July Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Miami, USA 28th July Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Pasadena, USA 30th July Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Kallang, Singapore 31st July Barcelona vs Roma Arlington, USA 31st July Manchester United vs Real Madrid Miami, USA 31st July Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Minneapolis, USA 1st August Chelsea vs Internazionale Gothenburg, Sweden 4th August Arsenal vs Chelsea Solna, Sweden 4th August Real Madrid vs Juventus Landover, USA 4th August AC Milan vs Barcelona Santa Clara, USA 7th August Internazionale vs Sevilla Lecce, Italy 7th August Real Madrid vs Roma East Rutherford, USA 12th August Atletico Madrid vs Internazionale Madrid, Spain

The first games will take place just five days after the 2018 World Cup final, so the football will barely be stopping this summer.

The various domestics seasons will then begin their 2018/19 campaign in mid to late August.