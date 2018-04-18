Fixtures Announced: Man Utd, Real Madrid & Barcelona Among Giants Heading to USA for Huge 2018 ICC

The International Champions Cup is returning this summer and the fixtures that will pit 18 of Europe's biggest teams, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, against each other across three continents have been released.
Each club will play three times in the competition and all 27 games will take place between 20th July and 12th August in 14 venues across the USA, seven in Europe and one in Singapore.
What. A. Summer! 👌— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 17, 2018
Liverpool, AC Milan and Real Madrid: we'll see you on #MUTOUR...
Our @IntChampionsCup fixtures have been announced: https://t.co/qah3TXVPbR pic.twitter.com/aBTYMWoYkO
Among the many huge clashes, Manchester United and Liverpool will meet on 28th July in Michigan's 'Big House', a stadium with a capacity in excess of 100,000 that is sure to sell out.
Three days later, United will be facing Real Madrid in Miami, while there will be a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final when Real meet Juventus in Washington DC on 4th August.
🇺🇸⚽🆚 We're heading back to the USA this summer! Check out who we'll face, where and when! 👇 @IntChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/XqnEH5Htya— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 17, 2018
Earlier on, Manchester City are due to take on Liverpool in New Jersey on 25th Jully, with Arsenal set to play both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.
There will be a London derby in Sweden when the Gunners then face Chelsea on 4th August.
OFFICIAL: We will play @LFCUSA on July 22 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC! ⚽️ #ICC2018 #USATour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WVnWFKcCuR— Borussia Dortmund 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BlackYellow) April 17, 2018
Tottenham's biggest game will see them face Barcelona on 28th July in the famous Pasadena Rose Bowl, the venue that hosted the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. Spurs will have already faced Roma and AC Milan by that point.
2018 International Champions Cup Full Fixture List
|Date
|Fixture
|Location
|20th July
|Sevilla vs Benfica
|Zurich, Switzerland
|20th July
|Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
|Chicago, USA
|21st July
|Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
|Klagenfurt, Austria
|22nd July
|Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund
|Charlotte, USA
|25th July
|Juventus vs Bayern Munich
|Philadelphia, USA
|25th July
|Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica
|Pittsburgh, USA
|25th July
|Manchester City vs Liverpool
|East Rutherford, USA
|25th July
|Roma vs Tottenham Hotspur
|San Diego, USA
|25th July
|AC Milan vs Manchester United
|Pasadena, USA
|26th July
|Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
|Kallang, Singapore
|28th July
|Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
|Kallang, Singapore
|28th July
|Chelsea vs Sevilla
|Warsaw, Poland
|28th July
|Benfica vs Juventus
|Harrison, USA
|28th July
|Manchester United vs Liverpool
|Ann Arbor, USA
|28th July
|Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
|Miami, USA
|28th July
|Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Pasadena, USA
|30th July
|Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid
|Kallang, Singapore
|31st July
|Barcelona vs Roma
|Arlington, USA
|31st July
|Manchester United vs Real Madrid
|Miami, USA
|31st July
|Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan
|Minneapolis, USA
|1st August
|Chelsea vs Internazionale
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|4th August
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Solna, Sweden
|4th August
|Real Madrid vs Juventus
|Landover, USA
|4th August
|AC Milan vs Barcelona
|Santa Clara, USA
|7th August
|Internazionale vs Sevilla
|Lecce, Italy
|7th August
|Real Madrid vs Roma
|East Rutherford, USA
|12th August
|Atletico Madrid vs Internazionale
|Madrid, Spain
The first games will take place just five days after the 2018 World Cup final, so the football will barely be stopping this summer.