Fixtures Announced: Man Utd, Real Madrid & Barcelona Among Giants Heading to USA for Huge 2018 ICC

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

The International Champions Cup is returning this summer and the fixtures that will pit 18 of Europe's biggest teams, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, against each other across three continents have been released.

Each club will play three times in the competition and all 27 games will take place between 20th July and 12th August in 14 venues across the USA, seven in Europe and one in Singapore.

Among the many huge clashes, Manchester United and Liverpool will meet on 28th July in Michigan's 'Big House', a stadium with a capacity in excess of 100,000 that is sure to sell out.

Three days later, United will be facing Real Madrid in Miami, while there will be a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final when Real meet Juventus in Washington DC on 4th August.

Earlier on, Manchester City are due to take on Liverpool in New Jersey on 25th Jully, with Arsenal set to play both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.

There will be a London derby in Sweden when the Gunners then face Chelsea on 4th August.

Tottenham's biggest game will see them face Barcelona on 28th July in the famous Pasadena Rose Bowl, the venue that hosted the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. Spurs will have already faced Roma and AC Milan by that point.

2018 International Champions Cup Full Fixture List

Date Fixture Location
20th July Sevilla vs Benfica Zurich, Switzerland
20th July Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Chicago, USA
21st July Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Klagenfurt, Austria
22nd July Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Charlotte, USA
25th July Juventus vs Bayern Munich Philadelphia, USA
25th July Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica Pittsburgh, USA
25th July Manchester City vs Liverpool East Rutherford, USA
25th July Roma vs Tottenham Hotspur San Diego, USA
25th July AC Milan vs Manchester United Pasadena, USA
26th July Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Kallang, Singapore
28th July Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Kallang, Singapore
28th July Chelsea vs Sevilla Warsaw, Poland
28th July Benfica vs Juventus Harrison, USA
28th July Manchester United vs Liverpool Ann Arbor, USA
28th July Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Miami, USA
28th July Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Pasadena, USA
30th July Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Kallang, Singapore
31st July Barcelona vs Roma Arlington, USA
31st July Manchester United vs Real Madrid Miami, USA
31st July Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Minneapolis, USA
1st August Chelsea vs Internazionale Gothenburg, Sweden
4th August Arsenal vs Chelsea Solna, Sweden
4th August Real Madrid vs Juventus Landover, USA
4th August AC Milan vs Barcelona Santa Clara, USA
7th August Internazionale vs Sevilla Lecce, Italy
7th August Real Madrid vs Roma East Rutherford, USA
12th August Atletico Madrid vs Internazionale Madrid, Spain

The first games will take place just five days after the 2018 World Cup final, so the football will barely be stopping this summer.

The various domestics seasons will then begin their 2018/19 campaign in mid to late August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)