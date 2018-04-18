PSV Eindhoven may have wrapped up the league title–having already won the Eredivisie last week thanks to a 3-0 triumph over Ajax–but Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is still going strong.

On Wednesday, Lozano scored his 16th goal of the season against Roda, which keeps him in contention for the Golden Boot race in the Netherlands top flight. His latest finish was quintessential Lozano, dribbling past three defenders, leaving them blindsided and putting it past the goalkeeper from just inside the box. The goal gives him 68 total goals in his young career (Pachuca, PSV and Mexico), which is a remarkable achievement for a 22-year-old winger.

This was Lozano's goal to tie the match for PSV. Chucky has 16 goals this season #eltrieng pic.twitter.com/ZwArYGTytu — Mex Nex Gen 🇲🇽 (@MexNexGen) April 18, 2018

Lozano's 16 goals are currently tied with Willem II's Fran Sol for third most in the league behind the AZ Alkmaar duo of Alireza Jahanbakhsh (18) and Wout Weghorst (17), and two games remain on the PSV schedule.

Thanks to his goals and a quick understanding of the Dutch league in a short period of time, Lozano has already attracted much attention from teams in the Premier League and La Liga, but perhaps emulating the path of Luis Suarez (who stayed in the Netherlands for five seasons with Groningen and Ajax) might suit him best.

Lozano is also a major factor in Juan Carlos Osorio's Mexico squad and El Tri fans will be relying on his talents during this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Aside from goalscoring, Lozano has an eye for creativity and providing opportunities for his teammates. As of now, he has eight assists, which has also helped him collect seven Man of the Match awards in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season.