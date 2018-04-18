Inter Midfielder to Potentially Miss Remainder of the Season Following Injury During Cagliari Clash

Inter’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a major blow on Tuesday, as Roberto Gagliardini was stretchered off against Cagliari.

Inter are currently going strong in the league, having only lost twice since the start of 2018, as the Serie A season draws to a close. The Italian league was awarded an additional Champions League spot as of this season, with Inter currently occupying one of those spots, but things may have just got a little more difficult.

They continued their rich vein a form as they stormed towards a 4-0 victory over Cagliari, but left with a sour note as Gagliardini was forcibly withdrawn, potentially ending his season early - as reported by Football Italia.

Gagliardini is believed to have suffered a thigh injury after overstretching to reach a ball. The medical team had to bring on the stretcher, as the Italian star was unable to walk off the pitch.

Initial observations suggest the injury could be as bad as feared and is likely to spell the end of the season for the midfield star. The player will be sent for scans over the following to days to better analyse the situation and assess Inter’s options.

Gagliardini has been something of a mainstay in the Inter midfield, with 27 appearances so far this season. Inter do have other options in that area of the pitch, including Barcelona loanee Rafinha and highly rated Croatian duo Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.

Borja Valero was the man who replaced Gagliardini in this game and is likely to be the player trusted with filling the void in upcoming fixtures.

With two Champions League spots seemingly wrapped up and just two points separating Inter from their rivals Lazio and Roma, there is still work to do for Inter this season.

Inter still face tough tests against Juventus and Lazio in the remaining six games of the campaign, it remains to be seen if they can hang onto their third place spot.