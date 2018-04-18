Inter Midfielder to Potentially Miss Remainder of the Season Following Injury During Cagliari Clash

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Inter’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a major blow on Tuesday, as Roberto Gagliardini was stretchered off against Cagliari.

Inter are currently going strong in the league, having only lost twice since the start of 2018, as the Serie A season draws to a close. The Italian league was awarded an additional Champions League spot as of this season, with Inter currently occupying one of those spots, but things may have just got a little more difficult.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

They continued their rich vein a form as they stormed towards a 4-0 victory over Cagliari, but left with a sour note as Gagliardini was forcibly withdrawn, potentially ending his season early - as reported by Football Italia.

Gagliardini is believed to have suffered a thigh injury after overstretching to reach a ball. The medical team had to bring on the stretcher, as the Italian star was unable to walk off the pitch.

Initial observations suggest the injury could be as bad as feared and is likely to spell the end of the season for the midfield star. The player will be sent for scans over the following to days to better analyse the situation and assess Inter’s options.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-CAGLIARI

Gagliardini has been something of a mainstay in the Inter midfield, with 27 appearances so far this season. Inter do have other options in that area of the pitch, including Barcelona loanee Rafinha and highly rated Croatian duo Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.

Borja Valero was the man who replaced Gagliardini in this game and is likely to be the player trusted with filling the void in upcoming fixtures.

With two Champions League spots seemingly wrapped up and just two points separating Inter from their rivals Lazio and Roma, there is still work to do for Inter this season.

Inter still face tough tests against Juventus and Lazio in the remaining six games of the campaign, it remains to be seen if they can hang onto their third place spot.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)