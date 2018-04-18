Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Puts Team Ahead of 'Individual Awards' as Record Goal Tally Beckons

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has downplayed the importance of "individual awards" and stressed his credentials as a team player - despite closing in Ian Rush's record of 47 goals scored in a single season in all competitions for the Reds, which has stood for nearly 34 years.

"I will try my best to break the record but, as I've said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team," said the Egypt forward, who was speaking to Premier League Productions (as quoted by ESPN).

He added: "It's not about individual awards, it's something for the team. I'm sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will -- it's not about me, it's about us."

30 - Mohamed Salah is the eighth different player to score 30+ goals in a single Premier League season – he’s also be the first African to do so. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/Bt52ByAqNI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

Nevertheless, Salah - whose goal against Bournemouth on Saturday took him to within seven of Rush's record, as well as taking his Premier League total for the season up to 30 - admitted he'd be delighted if he actually set a new record in his debut season for the Reds:

"I will be very happy if I break it. I'm happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be No. 1 for the record.

"It's always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it's a different feeling and I'm very happy about that."

Ian Rush - 47 ⚽

Roger Hunt - 42 ⚽

Mo Salah - 40 ⚽



Can he do it? pic.twitter.com/Qd2wNCCp5s — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 14, 2018

Mohamed Salah has been one of this season's revelations in both the Premier League and the Champions League, especially seeing as he struggled to impress during his spell at Chelsea. His performances have earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

He has at least six matches left in which to surpass Rush's record - seven if Liverpool overcome AS Roma in the Champions League semi final.

Coincidentally, the Reds also faced Roma in the 1984 European Cup Final - in the season in which Rush set the current record.

That year, Liverpool won on penalties in Rome to lift their fourth European Cup.

