Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Puts Team Ahead of 'Individual Awards' as Record Goal Tally Beckons

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has downplayed the importance of "individual awards" and stressed his credentials as a team player - despite closing in Ian Rush's record of 47 goals scored in a single season in all competitions for the Reds, which has stood for nearly 34 years.

"I will try my best to break the record but, as I've said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team," said the Egypt forward, who was speaking to Premier League Productions (as quoted by ESPN).

He added: "It's not about individual awards, it's something for the team. I'm sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will -- it's not about me, it's about us."

Nevertheless, Salah - whose goal against Bournemouth on Saturday took him to within seven of Rush's record, as well as taking his Premier League total for the season up to 30 - admitted he'd be delighted if he actually set a new record in his debut season for the Reds:

"I will be very happy if I break it. I'm happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be No. 1 for the record.

"It's always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it's a different feeling and I'm very happy about that."

Mohamed Salah has been one of this season's revelations in both the Premier League and the Champions League, especially seeing as he struggled to impress during his spell at Chelsea. His performances have earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

He has at least six matches left in which to surpass Rush's record - seven if Liverpool overcome AS Roma in the Champions League semi final.

Coincidentally, the Reds also faced Roma in the 1984 European Cup Final - in the season in which Rush set the current record.

That year, Liverpool won on penalties in Rome to lift their fourth European Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)