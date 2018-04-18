New Champions Manchester City Dominate 2017/18 PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named in the PFA Team of the Year for the first time, one of five City players to feature in the select XI.

Aguero has been a Premier League Player of the Month on five occasions since arriving in England in 2011 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2014/15, but his consistent omissions from the PFA Team of the Year has always been a source of mystery until now.

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year!



🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5 — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

The Argentine is joined by City colleagues Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, with the latter a favourite to win the individual Players' Player of the Year prize.

Mohamed Salah, who is also in contention for the individual award after his incredible season with Liverpool, as does Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who still holds hope of bagging a third consecutive Golden Boot to match the achievements of 90s legend Alan Shearer.

Kane is joined by Spurs teammates Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, with Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea completing the XI.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

2017/18 PFA Premier League Team of the Year

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Jan Vertongten (Tottenham)

DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

DF: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

MF: David Silva (Manchester City)

MF: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

MF: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

FW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FW: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

The PFA Players' Player and Young Player of the Year awards will be handed out at the annual gala in London on Sunday 22nd April.