Newcastle United Goalkeeper Questions Why Rafa Benitez Refuses to Play Defensive Star

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels signed for Newcastle in the summer for £6m, but he has seen himself alienated from the team and shipped out on loan. The shot-stopper has now come out and questioned why Rafa Benitez refuses to play defender Chancel Mbemba.

Mbemba has barely featured this season, and he has only featured 11 times so far this season. While his presence hasn't necessarily been missed - with Newcastle sitting 10th in the Premier League - Sels seems confused about why he isn't being picked.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The goalkeeper told French magazine Sport/Foot (via Sport Witness): "Mbemba, it's a whole different kettle of fish. For me, he's one of the best defenders at Newcastle. Why does he play so little? I don't know what's going on behind the scenes."

Speaking about his own career, Sels revealed: "I want to know if the club wants to keep me. But I have not closed the chapter on Newcastle. I remain very grateful to Rafael Benitez for hiring me.

He continued: "At the moment, I could make statements in all directions; I want to stay in Anderlecht, I want to leave, I want another club.

"But I have to wait. I depend on Newcastle's project, to which I remain bound for several years. I have not had bad news in a few months but I do not let it get in my head. As soon as the club has ensured their stay in the Premier League they will contact me."

