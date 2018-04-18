PHOTO: New Footage of Man Utd Home Kit Leaked Again Ahead of Spring Release

Manchester United appear to have had their potential home kit for the 2018/19 season leaked once again following the emergence of a video online.

The kit was first leaked earlier this month, with the new shirt said to pay homage to United's ties with the railway industry in the north-west. But this latest leak shows that the club's designers, along with kit sponsors adidas, have made a few tweaks to their original design.

This is supposedly Manchester United‘s kit for next season - leaked in a video online.



📷: The Sun pic.twitter.com/nEUXWB6UO2 — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 18, 2018

These latest photos appear to show that the potential shorts and socks that Manchester United could wear next season have largely remained untouched.

But the Red Devils appear to have included white lines running down the sides of both the socks and the shorts - a common feature on kits that are designed by adidas.

The same inclusion can also be seen on their shirt. United look as though they have ditched the original black trim that was seen when the kit was first leaked earlier this month, instead choosing to adopt the same white lines that are on the shorts and socks.

The shirt by itself doesn’t really do much for me, but the kit as whole is stunning! pic.twitter.com/iGs9ITI0gl — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 18, 2018

The main feature throughout is the red and black lines running up and down the kit and they are said to be inspired by the railway lines of the 19th century, which acts as a tribute to the club's founders in 1878, the Carriage and Wagon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot.

Manchester United have also had their potential away kit leaked ahead of its official release. Much like with their new home jersey, the club's away shirt pays tribute to some local history - the Manchester Evening News' old football paper, the Football Pink.