Spurs Fans Call for Sale of 2 Stars Following Poor Performances Against Brighton

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Tottenham fans appear to have reached breaking point with both Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier following a poor performance from the pair during Spurs' 1-1 draw with Brighton on Tuesday night.

Sissoko is nearing the end of his second season in north London, while former PSG full back Aurier is still in his debut campaign with Spurs. However, they've both done very little to win over the Tottenham faithful in their respective time with the club.

It was Aurier who gave Brighton a way back into their encounter on Tuesday night - giving away the penalty that levelled the scoreline, eventually ending in a draw with the Seasiders. This has become a bit commonplace for the Ivorian, who recently gave away a penalty against Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16.

As for Sissoko, the Frenchman was on the ball quite frequently on Tuesday, but seemed to do very little with it; offering almost no productivity in possession, and his performances over the last two years certainly do not reflect the £35m Spurs paid for him.

And now fans have finally had enough, with many calling for the pair to be sold in the summer. Spurs have a more than capable right back in Kieran Trippier should Aurier depart, and Tottenham spent much of last summer attempting to offload Sissoko.

Twitter made their feelings very clear after Tuesday night's draw...

While Tottenham fans are calling for the sale of Aurier and Sissoko, one player looking likely to leave in the summer is Toby Alderweireld. The centre back has proven himself when given the opportunity following his hamstring injury, but it appears that Mauricio Pochettino has made his mind up.

