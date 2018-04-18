Spurs Fans Call for Sale of 2 Stars Following Poor Performances Against Brighton

Tottenham fans appear to have reached breaking point with both Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier following a poor performance from the pair during Spurs' 1-1 draw with Brighton on Tuesday night.

Sissoko is nearing the end of his second season in north London, while former PSG full back Aurier is still in his debut campaign with Spurs. However, they've both done very little to win over the Tottenham faithful in their respective time with the club.

It was Aurier who gave Brighton a way back into their encounter on Tuesday night - giving away the penalty that levelled the scoreline, eventually ending in a draw with the Seasiders. This has become a bit commonplace for the Ivorian, who recently gave away a penalty against Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16.

As for Sissoko, the Frenchman was on the ball quite frequently on Tuesday, but seemed to do very little with it; offering almost no productivity in possession, and his performances over the last two years certainly do not reflect the £35m Spurs paid for him.

And now fans have finally had enough, with many calling for the pair to be sold in the summer. Spurs have a more than capable right back in Kieran Trippier should Aurier depart, and Tottenham spent much of last summer attempting to offload Sissoko.

Twitter made their feelings very clear after Tuesday night's draw...

Aurier and Sissoko - would rather have Sedgley and Edinburgh, even at their current age. — Ginster Surprise (@GingerElvis) April 17, 2018

Aurier and Sissoko are both absolute tosh aren’t they 😂 — Paul Clarkson (@PaulClarkson86) April 17, 2018

Get rid of Aurier and Sissoko in the summer please x — Ben Wormington (@benwormy) April 17, 2018

I never thought I’d see someone play for spurs as useless as Moussa Sissoko. Enter Serge Aurier. #coys — Jack Cauldwell (@JackCauldwell) April 17, 2018

The Aurier Sissoko axis of evil is terrifying — J (@itsJarrodA) April 17, 2018

Aurier 😂😂. Him and Sissoko can jog on anytime this summer. — BlackRhino 🍩 (@drwinston001) April 17, 2018

Sissoko and aurier worst 2 signings ever by spurs not even championship players let them go asap — steve g (@sludger26) April 17, 2018

Aurier and Sissoko are absolute football frauds — Stuart Chinery (@sleepingstu) April 17, 2018

While Tottenham fans are calling for the sale of Aurier and Sissoko, one player looking likely to leave in the summer is Toby Alderweireld. The centre back has proven himself when given the opportunity following his hamstring injury, but it appears that Mauricio Pochettino has made his mind up.