Arsenal Join Rivals Tottenham & Host of European Clubs in Race to Sign Rising Turkish Star

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Arsenal are eyeing up a summer move for Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, according to reports from Turkey. 

A whole host of European clubs are said to be readying to battle to sign the 21-year-old Turkey international with the Gunners just the latest team to throw their hat into the ring. 

Turkish newspaper Gunes claim to have the inside scoop that Arsene Wenger is interested in bringing Yazici to the Emirates and claim to somehow even know that the Gunners boss has been watching the young midfielder on TV. 

Yazici's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, happens to also represent Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi, which could give the Gunners an edge in possible transfer negotiations.

Arsenal would join the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Yazici this summer, with the young midfielder seemingly turning heads across Europe.

🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 @millitakimlar

A post shared by Yusuf Yazıcı (@yusufyazicii97) on

(You may also be interested in In Focus: 4 Things to Know About Premier League Target Yusuf Yazici)


Yazici is enjoying a breakout season with Trabzonspor where he has scored five goals and registered seven assists in the Turkish Super Lig this term. Standing at over 6', Yazici commands a strong physical presence as well as attacking flair which could be well suited to the Premier League. 

Gunes report that Yazici is valued at around £17.5m. Tottenham were reportedly ramping up their interest in the midfielder earlier this season and were expected to launch a bid in the January transfer window. No such deal materialised and the battle to sign the Yazici is expected to be won this summer.  

Trabzonspor will be reluctant to part with their biggest asset and could demand a hefty transfer fee from any interested club. But after continuing to impress in Turkey over the last 12 months, Yazici could be tempted to a big European club. 

