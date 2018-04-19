Barcelona Set to Hand Samuel Umtiti New Deal With Huge Buyout Clause to Ward Off Suitors

Barcelona will try to tempt Samuel Umtiti into signing a new contract with a reported £218m buyout clause as interest from other European giants grows.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been touted as would-be suitors for the France international and could secure Umtiti's services for a knockdown price due to his current release clause fee only being worth around £52m.

However, a report from Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Barca are ready to convince Umtiti to remain at Camp Nou past his current contract's expiry date of June 2021 by handing him fresh terms and a much higher release clause in an effort to prevent United or Bayern swooping for him.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

La Blaugrana want the centre back's future resolved before the World Cup kicks off in Russia on 14th June, and hope that the offer of new terms will be enough to convince him that remaining in Catalonia is the best bet for him.

Sporting director Robert Fernandez is believed to be front and centre in any negotiations to keep Umtiti at Barca, with the Spaniard having been integral over convincing the 23-year-old to head to north east Spain from Lyon two seasons ago.

Fernandez is thought to have already spoken to Umtiti and his representatives about extending his stay with his current side and are also prepared to offer him a handsome wage to stave off interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern and Premier League outfit United.

Barça confirmed on Monday through their spokesman, Josep Vives, that they are in full negotiation to improve the contract of Samuel Umtiti. [as] pic.twitter.com/wFHYMQKdBU — Barca Centre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2018

(You may also be interested in Barcelona Full Back Reportedly Offered to Juventus Ahead of Summer Transfer Window)



Both sides have been touted as future destinations for Umtiti and a transfer battle could erupt between the pair if they both opt to move for him in the close season.

United manager Jose Mourinho wants a new partner at the heart of his defence for Eric Bailly after he seemingly lost faith in England duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling over their inconsistent form this term, while Victor Lindelof hasn't yet hit the heights expected of him.

Bayern, meanwhile, require fresh blood with reports linked Jerome Boateng with a move away from the Allianz Arena and need their own new centre-half to play alongside Mats Hummels.

