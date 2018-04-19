Bayern Munich Star Addresses Transfer Speculation Amid Real Madrid & Chelsea Interest

Another summer equals another round of speculation linking Robert Lewandowski with a move away from Bayern Munich, but the striker has moved to dispel all rumours.

The 29-year-old is closing in on yet another season a top of the Bundesliga goal scoring charts having netted 27 during the Bavarian giants' sixth successive league title winning campaign, ensuring interest from across Europe continues to simmer in the background.

Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich:

126 games, 105 goals.



Robert Lewandowski for Poland:

93 games, 52 goals.



Robert Lewandowski this season:

47 games, 43 goals.



🌟 Superstar. pic.twitter.com/iBbZsMzAV5 — bet365 (@bet365) April 17, 2018

The Poland international sent rumours flying following the appointment of Pini Zahavi as his representative recently, with reports claiming the striker instructed him to find him a new club for the start of next season, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain said to be on the top of the strikers' wish list.

However, when asked about his ties with Madrid - who have long held ambitions of bringing him to the Bernabeu - Lewandowski told Polskie Radio, via the Metro: "Am I thinking about Real in terms of a transfer? No, not at all."

Whilst Lewandowski's future may continue to be brought under question, the future of the Bayern Munich top job is no longer uncertain after the club announced Niko Kovac as Jupp Heynckes' successor.

On the appointment of the current Eintracht Frankfurt boss, Lewandowski added: "For now, I am not thinking about it. The season isn’t over. We’re focusing on what is now, under our old/new coach."

Bayern's Bundesliga campaign may be all but wrapped up but they face a stern test to progress into the Champions League final as a two-legged tie awaits against Real Madrid, a challenge the Pole is savouring.

"If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best. It will definitely be a tough fight. But I hope that we’ll play our brand of soccer and will be the better team," he added.