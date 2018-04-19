How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Burnley vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, April 19.

By Nihal Kolur
April 19, 2018

Chelsea travels north on Thursday to face Burnley in a Premier League match. 

Burnley has been in terrific form lately, winning five straight league games, including a 2-1 victory over Leicester City last week. Burnley currently sits in seventh place in the league table with 52 points from 33 games and will look to catch sixth-place Arsenal, which is just two points ahead.

Chelsea enters Thursday after a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Saturday. The Blues sit in fifth place in the table with 60 points from 33 games. Led by Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata, Chelsea has scored 57 goals on the season, good for sixth in the league, but it must win to entertain any thoughts of a late run at a Champions League berth.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)