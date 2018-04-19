Chelsea travels north on Thursday to face Burnley in a Premier League match.

Burnley has been in terrific form lately, winning five straight league games, including a 2-1 victory over Leicester City last week. Burnley currently sits in seventh place in the league table with 52 points from 33 games and will look to catch sixth-place Arsenal, which is just two points ahead.

Chelsea enters Thursday after a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Saturday. The Blues sit in fifth place in the table with 60 points from 33 games. Led by Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata, Chelsea has scored 57 goals on the season, good for sixth in the league, but it must win to entertain any thoughts of a late run at a Champions League berth.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

