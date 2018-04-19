Everton Eye New Bid for Porto Star After Having Offer Rejected Last Summer

Everton are considering tabling another bid for Porto's Yacine Brahimi after failing with a proposal last summer.

The Sun report that Sam Allardyce wants the club to try getting the player on their books with a fresh attempt at the end of the season, following his predecessor's £35m offer that was reportedly rejected by the Portuguese outfit.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has been in sparkling form this season and has been instrumental in the side's push for the Primeira Liga title. They are currently atop the standings in Portugal's first division, but are only two points ahead of second-placed Benfica and five ahead of Sporting CP in third.

Brahimi has scored nine goals and assisted eight more in 40 appearances for Porto in all competitions so far this term, and his versatility makes him even more of an attractive prospect.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Sights Locked: 5 Non-Man City European Teams Who Reached 100 Points or More in a Season)

The Toffees spent quite a lot on players last summer, so they were expected to finish higher with the squad they assembled. Yet things quickly went south, with Ronald Koeman getting the sack.

They hope that this year's summer recruitment will yield better results, and bringing Brahimi in could help them become competitive in the contest for European qualification next season.

The Algerian midfielder, though, could leave Wayne Rooney's place in the side under threat if the Toffees do bring him in. But Brahimi's ability to function on both wings, as well as centrally, could also make life at Goodison Park more accommodating for both players.