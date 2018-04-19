Former Arsenal Ace Tony Adams Makes Outrageous Claim Over Succeeding Wenger As Gunners Boss

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams has outrageously claimed that he wouldn't be scared to take over from Arsène Wenger when the veteran boss finally calls time on his career managing the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adams claimed he would be cautious to take up the role if asked, but asserted that it wouldn't be an opportunity that would frighten him.

The 51-year-old said: "I am not sure I'd want to go next (at Arsenal) after Arsène - there might be a fallout and it might be complicated once he leaves. But I wouldn't be afraid of it, that's for sure.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"The average career is about six months in the Championship and under a year in the Premier League, so why would you want to go into a job that lasts six months to a year and get everybody screaming at you thinking they can do better? Just because you have played the game for 40 years the fans think they know better, which is quite hard to take at times."





Adams has had managerial stints with Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Granada and Azerbaijani side Gabala since swapping the pitch for the touchline, but has failed to find any real success as a coach.





Discussing his tricky start to managing, the former England international said: "Maybe because I went to Wycombe that early and was perceived to be a failure, it can stand against you.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I didn't know what it was like to play Wycombe vs. Darlington on a Tuesday night. If you have played at that level then fair enough. I found it a completely different world. You don't know whether you are going to do an overnight stay, if you have the money or have to go up on the day."





"The floodlights might go out, you meet on the matchday -- those kinds of things. It was completely different. From my personal experience, it didn't teach me anything to manage at Premier League level."

Meanwhile, the Gunners are thought to have pulled out of the race to sign Manchester United's want-away forward Anthony Martial. The north Londoners are rumoured to be content with their current attacking options, and will instead look to bolster their defensive and midfield options ahead of a push for real improvement in the 2018/19 campaign.