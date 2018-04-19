'The Height of Absurdity': Man City Midfielder Driving Teammates Crazy With 'Old Man' Dress Style

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is quite the weird dresser, according to his teammates.

The Portuguese midfielder, who joined the Etihad side from Monaco last summer, is constantly picked on because of his apparently criminal dress sense and is said to have reached the "height of absurdity" with his preferences by a particular teammate.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Not only Brazilians, everyone. Everyone plays with me. The truth is that I dress a little differently from them. And they’re always joking with me,” Silva told ESPN Brasil in a recent interview.





Danilo also confirmed as much, but claims his new colleague is also a good sport.

“It’s true," the former Real Madrid man said. "Bernardo has a slightly different style. A little old-fashioned. But what matters is that he is a good ‘gajo’, as they say in Portugal.”

Fernandinho, however, wasn't as sympathetic.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“Just so you get an idea, yesterday he went to train in his pyjamas. By that you may already have a notion," the Brazilian midfielder explained. "A teammate coming to training in pyjamas is the height of absurdity.”

“He is an exceptional player who has helped us a lot, showed his value on the pitch. A player who ended up making a difference for us in several games.

"But his style off the pitch leaves a little to be desired. I even joked with the boys, if he played in Brazil, he would have his clothes hanging all day in the locker room, because his style is very weak.”

A tough choice, but these are Bernardo Silva’s top three moments of the season. pic.twitter.com/qU2Xom7UN7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 18, 2018

Even Gabriel Jesus was unable to hold back with the critique, suggesting Silva could be dressing poorly on purpose just to rile people up.

“Look, I’m beginning to believe that he wears those clothes to make the people angry, to be able to make fun of him," the striker declared.

"Because it’s not possible. We say ‘Bernardo, you’re 23, young, you’re wearing clothes like that, of old people. Not old, but those social clothes to go to training?’ Then we’ll pick on him.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ederson, the team's first-choice goalkeeper, had added: “Hey, the clothes he wears, he’s messing around. It looks like old man clothes, with all respect. But Bernardo is a very good person, we like him very much, if he didn’t like him, we wouldn’t joke with him.”

Yet Silva insists that he gets along well with everyone in the side, albeit firing back and noting some of their odd fashion misdemeanors too.

“Yes, I get along very well with them, it’s true," he said. "Language is also easier. We have always been getting along very well, because we are very close, we are very similar.

"Danilo has been through Portugal, Ederson has been through Portugal, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus...everyone is very cool. It’s a pleasure to be with them every day. It’s a job we love to do and have a great time.

“Worst style? Danilo’s socks. Horrible socks. Socks with dolls. Ederson, very bad too. Gabriel, Gabriel is fine. Fernandinho is good as well.”