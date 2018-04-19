Hyundai Launch 'World Football Heritage' Competition With 2018 World Cup Final Tickets to Be Won

Hyundai is launching the amazing new 'Hyundai World Football Heritage' competition that will give fans from all 32 countries competing at the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia this summer the incredible must-not-miss chance to attend the final.

Hyundai is an Official Partner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and this is an opportunity for supporters from every country at the tournament to win a pair of tickets for the single biggest sporting event on the entire planet, the FIFA World Cup final, in Moscow on July 15.

It only comes around once every four years and you could be at the World Cup final in the Luzhniki Stadium this July. Just imagine!

Don't miss out! For more information on how to enter, visit: worldcup.hyundai.com

Image by Harris Freedman

To be in with a chance of winning the incredible once-in-a-lifetime prize, fans have to show off their cheering culture from their national football heritage, through either a picture or video.

Even legendary football stars, including past World Cup winners Cafu, Thierry Henry and Lukas Podolski, will be also be joining in to share their football heritage and cheering gears.

ANTONIO SCORZA/GettyImages

Selected cheering cultures and fan heritages will even be exhibited at the Hyundai Motorstudio Moscow during the tournament, in collaboration with the FIFA World Football Museum. Minsoo Kim, Vice President of Hyundai Motor's Marketing Division, had this to say: "We are excited to invite football fans from around the world to take part in this special contest and have a chance to be our guests at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

"As the FIFA World Cup™'s official automotive partner, we are committed to supporting and furthering the development of world football by providing fans with unique and enjoyable experiences like this, in the same way we are committed to caring for our customers by ensuring special and rewarding Hyundai ownership experiences the world over."

The key date to remember is May 13 2018, as fans only have until then to submit their entries.