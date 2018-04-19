Leicester 0-0 Southampton: Saints Gain Point Against Claude Puel's Foxes in Goalless Draw

Claude Puel's Leicester were held to a goalless draw by the relegation-threatened Southampton on Thursday night, with neither side doing enough to claim the win.

Puel dropped captain Wes Morgan and fellow title-winning defender Danny Simpson in a lineup that was the topic of discussion amongst fans in the build up to the game.

Mark Hughes fielded a decent Southampton side on paper, however a lack of confidence and belief can count for a lot in football.





The first half chance of the game fell to Riyad Mahrez, who saw his shot saved following some promising build up play after just seven minutes.

James Ward-Prowse picked up the ball in a pocket of space and set up Tadic, who fired his half volley wide on 18 minutes.

Frustration starting to build among the supporters.



After #LCFC's bright start, the tempo has really dropped off, the players are making simple errors, and very few chances being created. — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) April 19, 2018

Aside from that, Southampton barely threatened at all, and Leicester had another chance when Demarai Gray burst into the box and pulled the ball back for Adrien Silva, who saw his effort blocked inside the box.

Despite Leicester's positive start, they tailed off dramatically midway through the first half. The game almost ground to a halt, with neither side creating a clear cut effort on goal.

A first half that was far from enthralling and gave little to write about, particularly in the closing 25 minutes of the half. So much so, in fact, the local radio commentators spent time discussing a recent game of golf and comparing a nearby fan to a member of 1990s pop band Hanson in the minutes leading up to the half time break.

I've watched the first half and here are the #saintsfc highlights v #lcfc. This moves faster than our attack tbh. pic.twitter.com/gvyqJRqaU2 — TractorSaint 🌐 (@TractorSaint) April 19, 2018

The second half started in the same fashion, with both sides looking sloppy and lacking alertness.

Southampton called Leicester goalkeeper Ben Hamer into action a couple of times, before he produced a good save to deny Shane Long from close range and concede a corner. The resulting set piece was headed clear by Wilfred Ndidi.

Albrighton played a dangerous ball over the top for Vardy, whose shot produced a stunning fingertip save from Saints stopper Alex McCarthy.

Leicester seemed to burst into life with seven minutes left, with Vardy missing a chance from a Mahrez cross and Albrighton whipping a cross in that was turned away for a corner.

With five minutes to play, Gareth Southgate and Aidy Boothroyd had seen enough and left their seats at King Power Stadium. However, the duo did last fifteen minutes longer than David Moyes and Stuart Pearce in the directors box.

The Foxes introduced youngsters Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes for the final few minutes and the latter had an immediate impact. The youngster went close with a header and Leicester won two corners in succession.

However, their efforts were too little too late and it was a bore draw that was greeted with boos at the full time whistle.