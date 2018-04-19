Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Reveals 'Childhood Dream' Ahead of UCL Clash With AS Roma

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the chance to fulfil his 'childhood dream' of winning the Champions League cannot be allowed to overshadow the massive task at hand, as the Reds face Roma in the semi final looking to reach the final and win their sixth crown.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a semi final against Roma, who surprised one of the favourites for the title Barcelona in the quarters last time out, to play before they can even think about a trip to Kiev or even lifting the famous trophy in May for the sixth time.

Jordan Henderson had his say on #LFC's chances on beating Roma and reaching the Champions League Final: "we have just got to go there and keep doing what we've been doing and hopefully we can get to the final" #LFC pic.twitter.com/tWUp7yq921 — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) April 19, 2018

The Liverpool captain admitted at the launch of Liverpool's home kit for next season (via BT Sport) that winning the Champions League will be a dream come true for him and his Liverpool side, but also admitted that they can't underestimate the Italian outfit after their impressive performance against Barcelona

“I think you dream about those things when you are a kid really. Of course I have, as many other players have, but one step at a time. Roma are a fantastic team and it will be a tough test for us so we will just have to wait and see.

"We certainly won’t under-estimate them. They beat Barcelona 3-0 and they are a top team. It will be a difficult game both home and away," Henderson said.

The Romans, who overturned a 4-1 first leg deficit at the Camp Nou when they won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to eliminate the Catalans on the away goal rule, they also defeated fellow Premier League side Chelsea 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League group stages this season.

Henderson revealed that his side is looking forward to the challenge of playing Roma and hopefully reaching the final in May, with the Reds impressing in recent games and also in defeating Premier League champions Manchester City in the quarter final.

“It will be a tough test but it is a challenge for us to go in there being confident with the way we have been playing, especially in the last round.





"We have to go there and do what we have been doing and hopefully get to the final. We are obviously in a good place at the moment but at the same time it is important not to get too carried away," Henderson continued.

Liverpool face West Brom, who eliminated the Reds in the FA Cup in January, on Saturday as they search to cement their place in the Premier League top four before facing the Italians in the Champions League semi final.

Henderson, who missed the second leg tie with Manchester City due to a knee injury, has been in fine form in recent weeks leading the Merseyside club to five wins in their last six games in all competitions as the Reds look set to finish in the Champions League places this season.