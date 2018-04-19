Liverpool Fans Go Into Hysteria After Journalist Claims Club Will Sign Championship Sensation

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted with hysteria on Twitter to a Portuguese journalist's claims that the Reds will sign Wolverhampton Wanderers sensation Rúben Neves in the summer transfer window.

Lisbon-based journalist Marcus Alves tweeted his inside information, along with news of Wolves target Talisca, which translates as: "Reuben Neves coming to Liverpool. Talisca as a replacement for the Wolves. The pieces are moving in the market."

Neves has been a pivotal figure in his side's sensational Championship winning campaign this season, outclassing his opposition midfielders with his impressive technical abilities. The 21-year-old is certainly capable of making the step up to Premier League level, and already has five senior caps for Portugal to his name. 

Perhaps understandably, the whispers of his imminent move to the Reds caused quite a stir amongst the Anfield faithful:

With the Reds set to lose Emre Can to Juventus on a free transfer this summer, Neves could prove a useful option to bolster their midfield options. However, with RB Leipzig starlet Naby Keita already set to join Jürgen Klopp's side this summer, the Merseyside club could find their central midfield overcrowded if they bring in the Portuguese starlet.

Wolves fans will also be very reluctant to see the player leave, as he has become a fans favourite following a series of stunning, long range goals this season. The west Midlands side clearly have lofty ambitions of Premier League success, and keeping Neves at the club will go a long way to assuring the side remain in the top tier of English football beyond next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool ace Adam Lallana is still believed to be in England manger Gareth Southgate's World Cup plans, despite the player continuing to struggle in his rehabilitation from a long term hamstring injury. The former Southampton man is currently recovering in South Africa, and will be desperate to impress the Three Lions boss before the season finishes.

