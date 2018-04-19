Liverpool Youngster 'Conscious' of Steep Learning Curve as Liverpool Career Continues to Blossom

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted his learning curve at Liverpool remains a steep one, but he is grateful for the trust which has been handed to him by manager Jurgen Klopp during his remarkable rise through the ranks.

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as Liverpool's first choice right back in recent weeks having thrived in the position following the absence of Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez.

The Liverpudlian first broke into the senior team last season and he has come on leaps and bounds since, although his journey this term has not been without criticism.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold was exposed by both Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in successive weeks, but he emphatically bounced back with a shut-down role on Manchester City's Leroy Sane during the Reds' Champions League quarter final tie.

Despite earning glowing praise from the stands and pundits across English football since, the teenager remains conscious that the roller coaster journey is not yet over as his football career has not always been smooth sailing.

He said, via the Independent: "There has been a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns which maybe a lot of people have not seen in training and off the pitch.

Genuinely hope that Liverpool do everything in their power to ensure that Trent Alexander-Arnold spends his entire career at the club.



Could envisage him as captain one day too. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 16, 2018

"There hasn't always been just a steady rise, there have been mistakes and bad games along the way that help you learn. It is thanks to those games and the trust of the manager that helps you get through those tough moments and to come through them and learn from them and not let them get you down.

"Looking back 12 months ago I would never have thought I'd be in this situation and I am grateful for it. Every time he [Klopp] has trusted me to play, especially in the big games, I try to show why he has trusted me and I try to do him and the team proud," he added.

Alexander-Arnold has made 25 appearances for Liverpool this term, notching two goals and two assists to help the Reds qualify for the Champions League semi-final and move into third position in the Premier League.