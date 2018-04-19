Pascal Chimbonda & 24 Other Classic Premier League Players You'd Forgotten: No. 3 - Mido

Born: 23 February 1983, Cairo, Egypt

Age: 35

Age in 2005: 22

Premier League Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (2005/07), Wigan Athletic (2009), Middlesbrough (2007/10), West Ham United (2010)

Position: Striker

Career





After launching a pair scissors at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head, the future looked bright for Ahmed Hossam Hussein Abdelhamid.

Known in the football world simply as Mido, the young Egyptian was ready to set the world alight when he burst onto the scene for Belgian club Gent in the 2000/01 season. Fifteen years before he left Everton in the relegation zone, then Ajax manager Ronald Koeman would describe Mido as 'God-like', while Leo Beenhakker, who managed Saudi Arabia for a bit, said he believed the young striker was "good".

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(Above: Leon Osman witnessing a snippet of Mido's potential first-hand)

However, to say it was all sunshine and rainbows from there would be a lie. Before Beenhakker could run out of superlatives for the striker, Mido's career began to dwindle, as he struggled to reach the glistening heights many had so frivolously predicted of him.

After injury-prone stints with Celta Vigo, Marseille and Roma, the humble Egyptian, who once said he "didn't even consider money", put pen to paper and signed a multi-million pound contract with Tottenham Hotspur, in the summer of 2006, following an 18-month loan spell with the club.

The striker did exceedingly well in his first few months, bagging two goals against League Two side MK Dons, and a volley against future club West Ham. However, his Spurs career soon took a turn for the worse when he received a three-match ban for elbowing Chelsea defender, Asier Del Horno, in the face during a Premier League match. In his defence, Mido stated, "I didn't elbow him."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(Above: Mido was outraged at the accusation that he ever elbowed anyone)

Not long after his elbow incident, the 24-year old Egyptian left London in pursuit of more game time, and toyed with the idea of joining Steve Bruce’s Birmingham City. However, after claiming to have rejected West Ham's advances offering £45,000 a week, 'Modest Mido' eventually signed another multi-million pound contract, this time with Middlesbrough, in 2007.





Tasked with the job of filling outgoing striker Jason Euell's boots - who had just missed out on scoring for the club in his 20 appearances - everything seemed to start well for the new signing, netting against Fulham in the league and very nearly scoring against Mansfield Town in the cup.





However, just as things were starting to look up, Mido's career nosedived once again when he got himself sent off after reportedly kicking Arsenal's left-back, Gael Clichy, in the face with his boot. When asked to defend his actions, Mido stated, "I didn't elbow him."

Image by Ben Smith

(Above: As far as Mido can remember, this is how far his boot was from Clichy's head)





Loan spells with Wigan and West Ham followed but were largely unsuccessful, yielding just two goals in 21 appearances, and more or less marking the end of Mido's Premier League dream, as he was shipped back to Ajax under Martin Jol, before returning to his original club in Egypt, Zamalek.

He saw out the rest of his playing days with Barnsley in the Championship, before retiring after one game, having turned out for a total of eleven clubs in seven different countries, and making quite a phenomenal amount of money, which he kept.

Where is he now?





After featuring in a Huffington Post article under the no-frills headline, 'Mido Has Put On A Few Pounds', the former striker's last appearance in the media came in 2016, when he had his hair shaved off live on Egyptian TV.

What did he say?





"I signed for Middlesbrough, I got injured, they bought Afonso Alves for a lot of money, and so I had to go to Wigan"

Go and follow @premclassics on Instagram for daily posts of more classic Premier League players