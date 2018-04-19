Paul Pogba Appears to Ignore Jose Mourinho Following Substitution Against Bournemouth

Following their handing of the Premier League title over to rivals Manchester City by virtue of a shock loss to West Brom on the weekend, Manchester United returned to winning ways on Wednesday, beating Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

France international Paul Pogba was a star performer on the night, setting up Romelu Lukaku's during what was an overall impressive showing.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, he was taken off with 10 minutes left of the 90, shaking hands with Michael Carrick and assistant coach Rui Faria while appearing to completely blank Jose Mourinho.

Pogba's relationship with Mourinho is believed to be at an all-time low one and the Frenchman has found himself starting on the bench in recent times despite being fully fit, with the former Juventus star on the bench or omitted from the lineup in nine of the Red Devils' last 14 matches.

Despite the perceived incident as Pogba left the field, the manager did hail his player's performance following the victory.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I'm a team manager and not a big fan of it, but he played very well," he said, via The Sun, after being asked about Pogba's outing. Against City he was phenomenal. Today he was very, very good."





The player bounced back after playing a dreadful game against the Baggies on Sunday, earning a scathing review from United legend Paul Scholes, who reckons he could be on his way out.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"When you see a performance like that from him on Sunday, you almost feel like he’s thought, ‘I don’t care what the manager thinks, I don’t care what he thinks of my performance today, I’m not going to listen to him, I’m just going to go out and play my game’," Scholes said in the wake of the 1-0 loss.

“And I think that’s disrespectful towards the manager and his team-mates."

"I think he could [leave]," Scholes added. "I don’t know, I don’t really speak to anyone at the club. But from the outside looking in it looks like the relationship isn’t great."