PHOTO: Liverpool Launch New Home Kit for 2018/19 Season

Liverpool have launched their new home kit for the 2018/19 season, with the club posting official images and videos online as they release it for pre-order.

The kit was launched with the 'This Means More' campaign, which according to the club website "brings to life the very essence of what it means to be a Red."

The redesigned New Balance strip differs from the 2017/18 model in that it features a buttoned collar instead of a v-neck and white detailing on the shoulders which is meant to reference the redesign of the Anfield Main Stand. The design also retains the darker 'Red Pepper' as its main colour, which has been popular with fans.

The specifics of the design were not a surprise to many, with images of the new kit leaked online prior to the official release.

According to the club site: "The new name and number style incorporated into Liverpool's 2018-19 home kit is inspired by Anfield and local street signs."

In addition the new typeface for the names and numbers on the kit has been inspired by the city itself.

The Reds pull on the new 2018/19 Home Kit for the first time. 🔴🔴🔴https://t.co/HQ4Syxw7Z4 #ThisMeansMore pic.twitter.com/d6lx0tZ7ge — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2018

"The style the typeface used on the main stadium signage at Anfield as well as that used on street signs throughout the city of Liverpool. In addition, depth is added to the numbering by incorporating the bold drop shadow seen in the seating within the stadium itself."

Alongside the images, the club released videos showing the city of Liverpool on a match day, with a range of players including Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane getting changed into the new strip.

"Our kit isn’t just something we wear to play – it is part of who we are as a team,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

“We feel immensely proud when pulling on the LFC home shirt, it means more to us than you could even imagine; after all, Liverpool Football Club is like no other. I have no doubt that our fans will love the new kit and will wear it with pride when supporting us this coming season.”

Reacting to the first official images and video, Reds fans were generally positive but some had reservations about the collar and the fact that they would no longer be turning out in 2017/18's wildly popular design.