Report Claims to Identify Chinese Club Andres Iniesta Is Set to Join After 16 Years at Barcelona

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

A report from Spain has claimed that Chinese Super League side Chonqing Dangdai Lifan are the team that will sign Barcelona captain Andrés Iniesta this summer, as the veteran midfielder finally calls time on his career with the Catalan giants.

As reported by Marca, Chonqing's owner Jiang Lizhang also owns La Liga side Granada, and his influence in Spanish football is said to have given him the edge over the host of Chinese sides looking to sign the 33-year-old. 


Despite signing a 'lifetime contract' as recently as October,Iniesta has been linked with an exit from Camp Nou in recent weeks with the Chinese Super League heavily touted. The four-time Champions League winner is now moving into the twilight of his career and is thought to be eyeing up one final challenge, and certainly one massive final pay day.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Season Preview: Everything You Need to Know as the Chinese Super League 2018 Prepares to Kick Off

Managed by former Portugal boss Paulo Bento, Chonqing already boasts talents such as Alan Kardec and Nicolás Aguirre, and are looking to bring in Iniesta to improve their fortunes in the CSL - where they currently sit eighth after six matches. 

Vitor Pereira's Shanghai East Asia are currently top of the league after winning all their opening games - boasting talents such as former Chelsea midfielder Oscar.

Iniesta has been with Barcelona since youth level, and has won a staggering amount of silverware for both club and country. The 2010 World Cup winner would certainly be the biggest name ever to join the Chinese top flight, and could serve as a real magnet to draw in other top level stars looking to end their career away from their native country.

Meanwhile, Barça are believed to preparing to offer their star defender Samuel Umiti a lucrative new contract, which would see his current £58m release clause pushed up to a staggering £218m - which would act as a deterrent to interested clubs. The French international is yet to commit his future to the club, as he looks to use his release clause as a negotiation bargaining chip.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)