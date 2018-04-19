Spurs Fans Take to Twitter to React to Stunning Pictures of New White Hart Lane Stadium

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted with excitement on Twitter, after the club unveiled new pictures of their stunning new White Hart Lane Stadium, which will become the team's new home starting next season.

The Premier League side are set to end their time at the temporary home of Wembley Stadium, and began a new era in the 62,000 seater ground. As it is unlikely to be ready in time for the start of next season, the club are likely to have to play a number of their opening fixtures away from home. 

The Lilywhite's uploaded a host of new pictures onto their Twitter account, showing fans the impressive progress they're making:

Spurs fans certainly seemed to be impressed with the recent progress, gushing over the stadium's architectural majesty:

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope that the impressive new stadium will be the ideal backdrop to launch his side forward next season. The club will be hoping to replicate the intimidating atmosphere generated at White Hart Lane - a key strength lost during the temporary relocation to Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to be preparing to battle their London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa this summer. Both sides are looking to strengthen in the left back department, and the Ligue 1 behemoths may well look to offload the 25-year-old in order to fund a major overhaul of their existing talents.

