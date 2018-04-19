Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an, umm, interesting idea on how to improve soccer in America.

The Swedish star signed with the LA Galaxy in March, and people are already looking for ways to transfer his talents to American athletes.

He gave his unique take on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an alternative idea on how to improve the level of play across U.S. Soccer 😳😂 (h/t @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/6s5atz68DD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 19, 2018

It's really not that much of a surprise from the confident personality.

While Ibrahimovic was always a star on the international stage, he's become a full celebrity in the United States. He's appeared on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel and sold out a game in Chicago. He's made the rounds with the Lakers and Kings, and he's met with American athletes.

Plus as an added bonus to the people of America, he's been playing great soccer — he scored a stunning goal in his debut with the Galaxy.

The team next faces Atlanta United on Saturday.