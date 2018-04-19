Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gives Interesting Idea on How to Improve Soccer in America

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an, umm, interesting idea on how to improve soccer in America. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 19, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an, umm, interesting idea on how to improve soccer in America. 

The Swedish star signed with the LA Galaxy in March, and people are already looking for ways to transfer his talents to American athletes. 

He gave his unique take on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. 

It's really not that much of a surprise from the confident personality.

While Ibrahimovic was always a star on the international stage, he's become a full celebrity in the United States. He's appeared on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel and sold out a game in Chicago. He's made the rounds with the Lakers and Kings, and he's met with American athletes. 

Plus as an added bonus to the people of America, he's been playing great soccer — he scored a stunning goal in his debut with the Galaxy.

The team next faces Atlanta United on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)