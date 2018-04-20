Juventus Interested in PSG Right-Back But Face Competiton From Manchester United and Everton

Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier but face competition from Manchester United and Everton.

The Italian side's current right-back Stephan Lichsteiner is likely to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about the availability of the Belgian - but they face fierce competition from a number of teams, with Manchester United, Everton and Borussia Dortmund all rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

Meunier has impressed so far this season for Paris-Saint-Germain and has featured in 26 games this season as Unai Emery's side steamrolled Ligue 1. However, he has found himself behind Dani Alves in the pecking order, and he could be looking for guaranteed first-team football in the Champions League - where he has only featured once as a substitute.

The 26-year-old recently revealed: "I do not ask for too much for now, what I want is to play football. If I have to go down a notch to be able to play on the pitch, I'll do it. We will see how it goes. I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay.

"I could aim at a club like Everton,Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there. The fun is playing football, and that's the only thing I miss right now."

Given numerous club's interest in the player accompanied by the fact that Meunier seems happy in Paris, it will be a challenge to convince him to join the Italian club.