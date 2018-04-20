Juventus Interested in PSG Right-Back But Face Competiton From Manchester United and Everton

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier but face competition from Manchester United and Everton.

The Italian side's current right-back Stephan Lichsteiner is likely to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about the availability of the Belgian - but they face fierce competition from a number of teams, with Manchester United, Everton and Borussia Dortmund all rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

Meunier has impressed so far this season for Paris-Saint-Germain and has featured in 26 games this season as Unai Emery's side steamrolled Ligue 1. However, he has found himself behind Dani Alves in the pecking order, and he could be looking for guaranteed first-team football in the Champions League - where he has only featured once as a substitute.

The 26-year-old recently revealed: "I do not ask for too much for now, what I want is to play football. If I have to go down a notch to be able to play on the pitch, I'll do it. We will see how it goes. I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay.

"I could aim at a club like Everton,Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there. The fun is playing football, and that's the only thing I miss right now."

Given numerous club's interest in the player accompanied by the fact that Meunier seems happy in Paris, it will be a challenge to convince him to join the Italian club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)