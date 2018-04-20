Leicester City Manager Claude Puel Rues Missed Chances After Goalless Draw with Southampton

Leicester City boss Claude Puel believes that his side had the chances to take all three points after they were held 0-0 at home to relegation threatened Southampton on Thursday.

The Foxes were on top for most of the game but found it difficult to break down Southampton's three-man backline.





Jamie Vardy had the best opportunity to win the game for the Foxes with a powerful volley from Marc Albrighton's lofted pass, but the shot was well saved by Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Puel made a number of changes to the squad that lost 2-1 to Burnley at the weekend with Ben Hamer, Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Aleksandar Dragović all coming into the starting lineup.

Speaking to the Leicester City Official Website, Puel said: “I think about the play and I think it was a good performance. We had had a lot of opportunities in both halves, a lot of set pieces and we need to make progress on our set pieces because perhaps we have the possibility to have other chances.

“There was not enough today in our play to find a solution and to find space against this team."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The players that Puel brought into the lineup impressed the Leicester City boss, who singled out Marc Albrighton for praise. Albrighton deputised as a right-back in the game, and Puel believes he has the attributes to thrive in that role.

“Every game is important," he said. "I think it was important for me to refresh some players and try some other players in different positions, like Marc Albrighton.





"I think it was a good opportunity at home to look at this position because I think he can be the option in open play, he can provide good crosses and start with the ball.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“He could give a good help to Riyad Mahrez for example. All the players gave their best today with quality without the good clinical edge at the end. It is a shame after this performance, but of course we have to score.

"If we can have this attention and this quality we will have other results and win other games."

Leicester have four games left to play in the Premier League this season, and have little more to compete for besides a spot in the top half of the league.

Claude Puel will be looking to assess his squad in the coming weeks and identify the areas he needs to improve in order for the Foxes to make a challenge for the Europa League spots next season.