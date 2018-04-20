Newcastle Loan Ace Reveals He Is 'Happy' to Discuss Permanent St James' Park Move This Summer

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Newcastle United loan star Kenedy has admitted he would be open to making his switch permanent at the end of the season, should the opportunity arise. 

The 22-year-old left-sided utility man, currently on loan from Chelsea, has taken to life in the north east since his temporary move from Stamford Bridge in January; netting two goals and grabbing the same amount of assists in his nine outings. 

However, the Brazilian's impact has been more than mere figures, with the energetic creator's attitude and application of his talents pivotal in the Magpies' now extremely likely Premier League survival.

And while speaking to the Daily Mail about his time in Newcastle and what the future potentially holds, Kenedy admitted the connection he feels with the St James' Park faithful could be a significant factor in any decision he makes this summer. 

“I am enjoying my time at Newcastle, but obviously I have a contract at Chelsea,” he said. “If something occurs then I will be more than happy, it is a good place for me. I like it.


“Rafa helps me a lot, every day. But the thing I am most thankful for is that he had belief in me and gave me this chance.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

(You may also like: Newcastle Eye Permanent Move for Loan Star But Could Be Priced Out As Chelsea Wait for Improved Bids)

“I never imagined it would have gone so well. They have amazing fans; they are crazy for the team — fanatical, beautiful, I feel privileged to be around them.

“My first goal was an amazing sensation. When I saw the celebration in the stand, that gives you the energy to do whatever it takes.”

It seems, therefore, that a significant portion of Kenedy's future rests on Benitez's, and with owner Mike Ashley still struggling to seal a takeover deal with the Amanda Staveley-led consortium, the Spanish manager's commitment to Newcastle is not yet set in stone. 

