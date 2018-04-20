Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 35

Despite the FA Cup semi-finals expected to steal the headlines this weekend, the Premier League will be in almost full flow in the background, and with it comes football fantasy Gameweek 35.

And as we near the business end of the season, those final changes could make all the difference. So, if you are in need of any last-minute inspiration, take a look...

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot

Loris Karius - The 24-year-old Liverpool shot-stopper has been in inspired form recently; keeping three clean sheets in his last four outings. And with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on the cards this weekend; the league's joint lowest-scoring outfit, the German will be eyeing a fourth.

Ederson - Despite winning the title last weekend and the complacency that can bring, you would still fancy the Brazilian custodian to remain relatively untroubled against a goal-shy Swansea City side this weekend.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Who's Not

Joe Hart - Although the Englishman was enjoying a better spell in goal, Monday night's mistake highlighted once again the vulnerability the recently-turned 31-year-old has shown throughout the season. One clean sheet in his last 11 Premier League games should be warning enough.

Jack Butland - Similarly to his fellow countryman, the Stoke City goalkeeper has not exactly set the world alight in between the sticks this season; recording just two clean sheets in his last 10 outings. And with European-chasing Burnley looking to get back on track after Thursday night's disappointment, it's probably wise to steer clear of the Russia-bound custodian.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot

Virgil van Dijk - Despite the consensus being Liverpool cannot defend, the Reds have shipped just seven goals in the league during the league contests the 26-year-old has been a part of.

Kevin Long - It may seem strange to include a defender who proved to be the master of his own side's downfall in midweek, but the Burnley centre-back will be looking to repent his sins against Stoke on Sunday. He's often good for a goal at the right end, too.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Who's Not





Craig Dawson - Although the 27-year-old was able to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford last weekend, to do so at Anfield is a much tougher task this term.

Sebastian Prodl - Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet since March 3, with the 30-year-old a regular in that leaky defence. And with Crystal Palace visiting alongside their current impressive goalscoring form, it is hard to see a shutout for the hosts at Vicarage Road this weekend.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Raheem Sterling - The 23-year-old recovered well following his nightmare derby showing by netting against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to add to his excellent haul of late.

Mohamed Salah - Literally hotter than the sun at the moment, if you have not included the 25-year-old in your team yet this season, you have to ask the question, why are you even playing?

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Who's Not





Gylfi Sigurdsson - With just two goals and an assist in his last 11 games, the 28-year-old has not enjoyed the debut season many would have predicted at Everton. And with a dogged but confident Newcastle United side on the horizon, it could be another tricky 90 minutes for the former Swansea man.

Badou Ndiaye - Again, another who was expected to offer more than has been the case, and in terms of fantasy football, the 27-year-old merely makes up the numbers.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot



Ashley Barnes - Many scoffed when the 28-year-old was linked with Chelsea in January, but with five goals in his last seven games, and this weekend seeing the Englishman coming up against the worst defence in the league in Stoke, a last-minute substitute might not be a bad idea.

Alexandre Lacazette - Although the Frenchman endured a tough spell not so long ago, two goals in his last three Premier League games sees him as a solid selection.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Who's Not

Mame Biram Diouf - A man who has scored two goals since the beginning of December, the 30-year-old should be nowhere near your fantasy XI.

Dwight Gayle - Although Newcastle have been on the rise of late, much of that is down to the 27-year-old's team-mate Ayoze Perez. The Londoner has five goals this season but has scored in just one game since mid-December.